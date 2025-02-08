Sixers Urged to Cut Ties With Joel Embiid & Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-31 record. Nick Nurse’s team has been seriously underwhelming. Injuries have played a significant part in the Sixers’ struggles. Joel Embiid has only played in 15 games, which has hindered the franchise’s ability to string together a run of wins.

Despite Philadelphia’s struggles, Tyrese Maxey has continued to emerge as a genuine All-Star talent. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 27.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He’s shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.6% from deep. Maxey’s continued emergence has helped gloss over Embiid’s absence and Paul George‘s inconsistent play.

With both of the Sixers veterans struggling for health or form this season, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins believes Daryl Morey needs to take drastic action.

“Trade them both,” Perkins said during an ESPN half-time show as the Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 7. “We’ve been talking about where Kevin Durant is gonna go this offseason with the Phoenix Suns. Same thing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid and Paul George are both in Tyrese Maxey’s way.”

The Sixers have consistently tried to build a contending team around Embiid. However, his inability to stay healthy, especially in the playoffs, has hamstrung the franchise for years. Nevertheless, Embiid is an MVP-caliber player, and George is an All-Star-level forward; moving on from them would mean embracing a rebuilding process around Maxey.

Sixers’ Maxey is a Future Star

Whatever Morey decides to do with the Sixers roster moving forward, it’s clear that Maxey should be front and center. He’s emerged as a genuine star in the NBA, and doesn’t come with the injury concerns that both Embiid and George carry. As such, building around Maxey for the future is a smart bet.

Still, that doesn’t mean the Sixers need to hit the reset button. Morey knew the risk he was taking when signing George during the offseason. The idea is that you only need one fully healthy season from him and Embiid for a championship run to be a legitimate possibility.

There should be concern about keeping Maxey happy, though. All players want the chance to compete at the highest level. Each season Embiid is sidelined is another missed opportunity for Maxey to prove himself as a genuine postseason threat. Morey certainly has some tough decisions to make.

Former Sixer Ben Simmons Signs With LA Clippers

Since leaving the Sixers, Ben Simmons‘ career has stalled. Once seen as a genuine two-way threat with elite defensive instincts and the talent to become a legendary playmaker, Simmons is now a shadow of himself. He’s lost the aggression that made him such a ferocious scorer around the rim.

Furthermore, a string of back issues has raised questions about his ability to reach the level that saw him named to multiple All-Defensive Teams during the earlier parts of his career. On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Brooklyn Nets agreed a buyout with Simmons, allowing him to sign with the LA Clippers for the remainder of the season.

Ty Lue will now be the man tasked with getting the best out of Simmons. If he succeeds, the Clippers could emerge as legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. However, if Simmons continues to struggle, he may find contract offers difficult to come by in the summer.