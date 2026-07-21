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Former Philadelphia 76ers Star Ben Simmons Makes Heartfelt Post

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 25: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center on December 25, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia 76ers won 121-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons was once among the best players in the NBA when he started out his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

That said, Simmons (who turned 30 on Monday) did not play in the league this past season.

Ben Simmons Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on October 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On his birthday, Simmons made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Simmons wrote: “Here’s to 30 🎈 The older I get, the less I need. Good friends, open land, and a reason to wake up before sunrise 🌅”

Michael Porter Jr., Sophie Cunningham, Dennis Schröder and JR Smith were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Simmons

GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Team LeBron drives against Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at LSU.

He spent the first four seasons of his playing career with the 76ers.

In that span, Simmons made three All-Star Games (and won the 2018 Rookie of The Year).

The 76ers were also one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

GettyBen Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following the 76ers, Simmons played part of three seasons for the Brooklyn Nets.

While he was no longer was the star he once was (in large part due to injuries), he still had moments as a productive role player.

Simmons averaged 6.3 assists per contest in 90 games for Brooklyn.

GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Simmons last played for the LA Clippers at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Over seven seasons, his career averages are 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field in 383 games.

He has also appeared in 39 NBA playoff games.

GettyBen Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets sits on the bench against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Barclays Center on December 2, 2022 in New York City.

Simmons is currently a free agent, so it will be interesting to see if he signs with a team for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Philadelphia 76ers Star Ben Simmons Makes Heartfelt Post

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