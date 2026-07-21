Former Philadelphia 76ers Star Ben Simmons Makes Heartfelt Post

Ben Simmons was once among the best players in the NBA when he started out his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

That said, Simmons (who turned 30 on Monday) did not play in the league this past season.

Ben Simmons Makes Heartfelt Post

On his birthday, Simmons made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Simmons wrote: “Here’s to 30 🎈 The older I get, the less I need. Good friends, open land, and a reason to wake up before sunrise 🌅”

Michael Porter Jr., Sophie Cunningham, Dennis Schröder and JR Smith were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Simmons

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at LSU.

He spent the first four seasons of his playing career with the 76ers.

In that span, Simmons made three All-Star Games (and won the 2018 Rookie of The Year).

The 76ers were also one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Following the 76ers, Simmons played part of three seasons for the Brooklyn Nets.

While he was no longer was the star he once was (in large part due to injuries), he still had moments as a productive role player.

Simmons averaged 6.3 assists per contest in 90 games for Brooklyn.

Simmons last played for the LA Clippers at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Over seven seasons, his career averages are 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field in 383 games.

He has also appeared in 39 NBA playoff games.

Simmons is currently a free agent, so it will be interesting to see if he signs with a team for the 2026-27 NBA season.