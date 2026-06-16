Hi, Subscriber

76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Sends 5-Word Message After NBA Finals

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers - Play-In Tournament
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 15: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks to the media after a 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic during an NBA play-in tournament game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 2025-2026 NBA season is officially over. Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers watched their Atlantic Division rivals, the New York Knicks, win it all.

Now, Maxey is back to work and focused on the Sixers’ 2026-2027 campaign.

As the star guard got back in the gym on Monday, June 16, he sent a message to his followers on Instagram.

76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Sends 5-Word Message After NBA Finals

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 06, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

“First day out! Year 7,” Maxey said on his Instagram story.

The post comes not long after the Sixers revealed that one of Maxey’s co-stars, VJ Edgecombe, has been back at the team’s facility and putting work in.

Although Maxey has a workaholic reputation and would typically be back to work sooner, the veteran guard recently became a father. Now, he’s firing up another critical offseason full of work in preparation for next season.

The Sixers have a lot to prove after dropping out of the NBA Playoffs in the second round against the Knicks in 2026.

Tyrese Maxey’s 76ers Run

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In 2025-2026, Maxey was coming off a disappointing season.

After playing in just 52 games due to a season-ending hand injury, Maxey managed to appear in 70 games in 2025-2026.

During the season, he shot 46.2% from the field and hit on 36.7% from three. He averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Maxey earned his second All-Star nod in three seasons. He was also considered All-NBA for his regular-season performance.

During the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Maxey appeared in 11 games, shooting 45.5% from the field and nailing on 35.1% of his threes. Maxey averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in the postseason.

The Sixers finished the season at 45-36. They wrapped up the run seventh in the Eastern Conference. Although the 76ers trailed 3-1 in the series against the Boston Celtics in round one, they completed the comeback with a 4-3 victory.

Unfortunately, the NBA Finals winners took the 76ers out with a clean sweep.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments