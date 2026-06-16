The 2025-2026 NBA season is officially over. Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers watched their Atlantic Division rivals, the New York Knicks, win it all.

Now, Maxey is back to work and focused on the Sixers’ 2026-2027 campaign.

As the star guard got back in the gym on Monday, June 16, he sent a message to his followers on Instagram.

76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Sends 5-Word Message After NBA Finals

“First day out! Year 7,” Maxey said on his Instagram story.

The post comes not long after the Sixers revealed that one of Maxey’s co-stars, VJ Edgecombe, has been back at the team’s facility and putting work in.

Although Maxey has a workaholic reputation and would typically be back to work sooner, the veteran guard recently became a father. Now, he’s firing up another critical offseason full of work in preparation for next season.

The Sixers have a lot to prove after dropping out of the NBA Playoffs in the second round against the Knicks in 2026.

Tyrese Maxey’s 76ers Run

In 2025-2026, Maxey was coming off a disappointing season.

After playing in just 52 games due to a season-ending hand injury, Maxey managed to appear in 70 games in 2025-2026.

During the season, he shot 46.2% from the field and hit on 36.7% from three. He averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Maxey earned his second All-Star nod in three seasons. He was also considered All-NBA for his regular-season performance.

During the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Maxey appeared in 11 games, shooting 45.5% from the field and nailing on 35.1% of his threes. Maxey averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in the postseason.

The Sixers finished the season at 45-36. They wrapped up the run seventh in the Eastern Conference. Although the 76ers trailed 3-1 in the series against the Boston Celtics in round one, they completed the comeback with a 4-3 victory.

Unfortunately, the NBA Finals winners took the 76ers out with a clean sweep.