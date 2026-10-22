Philadelphia 76ers Announce Starters vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers are running it back with their star-studded starting five for Thursday night’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe will start for Philadelphia on October 22, the team announced. The announcement comes after the Sixers opened their season with a 106-100 victory over the defending champion New York Knicks.

However, Philadelphia won’t be at full strength. Forward Dean Wade has reportedly been ruled out with an ankle injury, delaying his Sixers regular-season debut and a reunion with the team where he spent his first seven NBA seasons.

76ers Confirm Starting Lineup Against Cavaliers

Philadelphia’s starting lineup against Cleveland features:

Tyrese Maxey — Guard VJ Edgecombe — Guard Jaylen Brown — Forward LeBron James — Forward Joel Embiid — Center



The five-man group made its regular-season debut against New York on October 20, delivering a victory that offered an early glimpse of the Sixers’ championship aspirations.

Maxey led Philadelphia with 28 points, while Brown contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Embiid finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

James, playing the first regular-season game of his 24th NBA season, added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Now comes another significant occasion for the 41-year-old superstar.

Thursday marks James’ first regular-season home game in a Sixers uniform, and it comes against the Cavaliers, the franchise that selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

James and Brown will make their Philadelphia home debuts together, giving the Sixers faithful their first regular-season look at the revamped lineup.

Dean Wade Injury Leaves Sixers Short-Handed Against Former Team

While Philadelphia’s starting five remains intact, Wade’s absence creates another complication for head coach Nick Nurse.

The veteran forward signed a four-year, $39 million contract with Philadelphia in July after spending seven seasons with Cleveland.

Wade averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds across 59 regular-season appearances for the Cavaliers last season, shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. He also started 38 games.

His absence is particularly notable given Philadelphia’s existing frontcourt injuries.

Dominick Barlow is dealing with a back injury, while Ariel Hukporti suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture during the preseason. The shortage leaves Nurse with fewer options to spell Embiid or field bigger defensive lineups.

Jabari Walker and Justin Edwards are among the players who could see additional opportunities while Wade remains sidelined.

Philadelphia managed the problem against New York, but the Cavaliers present a different challenge with their size and frontcourt talent.

LeBron James, Sixers Face Early Test Against Cavaliers

The Sixers enter Thursday’s game with momentum, but Cleveland has been a difficult opponent for Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers swept all four regular-season meetings between the teams in 2025-26, including victories by 26 and 14 points.

Cleveland finished last season with a 52-30 record and enters the new campaign with a formidable core featuring Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Thursday’s matchup offers Philadelphia an opportunity to establish itself against another Eastern Conference contender, just two days after defeating the reigning NBA champions.

It will also test the Sixers’ ability to manage their rotation without Wade and other injured frontcourt contributors.

The Cavaliers and Sixers are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with national television coverage on ESPN.