The end of the Boston Celtics‘ era with Jaylen Brown was nearing. That much was obvious after the Celtics engaged in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks not long ago.

But nobody across the league expected the Philadelphia 76ers to win the sweepstakes for the superstar forward.

For Paul George and multiple first- and second-round picks, the Sixers acquired Brown.

Many believe that the Sixers made out like bandits. Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins agrees with that sentiment, sending the Sixers a strong message during his reaction to the trade.

76ers Get Strong Message From Ex-Celtics Player After Jaylen Brown Trade

“I do not approve of this trade,” Perkins said on ESPN.

“If you’re going to trade a guy that’s a top 10 player, you at least got to get back a guy that’s a top 15, top 20 player, and Paul George is not there. Paul George hasn’t been consistently good since I was skinny, and that’s been a long damn time.”

Perkins fired off some of Brown’s credentials, which include NBA Finals MVP and NBA Champion. He also acknowledged that the Celtics were supposed to tank in 2025-2026. However, Brown’s big season helped them secure No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

While the Celtics struggled in the playoffs, allowing the Sixers to form a comeback and get the job done in round one, the issues in the postseason went far beyond Brown.

“This is nothing by sloppy seconds in my opinion,” Perkins said, while acknowledging that the Celtics lost their Giannis negotiations to the Miami Heat.

“The way I see it, [Brad Stevens] just basically handed the Philadelphia 76ers a trip to the NBA Finals next season.”

Jaylen Brown Boosts The 76ers

On paper, the 76ers’ core lineup with George made plenty of sense.

But the fact of the matter was that he didn’t live up to the expectations in Philadelphia.

The Sixers wanted to invest hundreds of millions into the 23.0 points per game scorer from the Los Angeles Clippers. They got 16.7 points per game out of George in just 78 games over two seasons.

It was the worst stretch of Paul George’s career.

Jaylen Brown has his own flaws, but he has earned his paycheck with the Celtics over the years with strong offensive star power and consistent availability.

Last year, Brown appeared in 71 games for the Celtics. He shot 47.7% from the field to score 28.7 points per game, while averaging 5.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds.