LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)
In a stunning move, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired the Boston Celtics’ superstar forward, Jaylen Brown, on Wednesday, July 1.
Although Brown was linked to several teams over the past couple of weeks, the Sixers were hardly ever mentioned even as a dark-horse candidate to land him.
Suddenly, Philly wins the Brown sweepstakes after the Celtics were unwilling to include the star sharpshooter in a deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.
After the deal went down, the Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor took to social media to react.
76ers Get Strong Message From NBA Analyst After Jaylen Brown Trade
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 30: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives around Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
“Crazy crazy crazy…hell of an upgrade for the Sixers. Totally bolsters their odds. As for the Celtics: YIKES!” O’Connor wrote on X.
After the full details of the deal were revealed, O’Connor followed up with another reaction.
Crazy crazy crazy…hell of an upgrade for the Sixers. Totally bolsters their odds. As for the Celtics: YIKES! https://t.co/sZy7LFSMlq
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 24: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter during game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 108-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The outgoing player in the deal is Paul George.
Just after two seasons, the Sixers decided to cut ties with their star forward.
Although the George signing from the Los Angeles Clippers was initially met with praise, considering the fit with George and Joel Embiid on the court, the stint turned out to be a dud.
George struggled with his availability, and his numbers were underwhelming.
Over two seasons, George appeared in just 78 games for the Sixers. He produced 16.7 points per game, while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Along with George, the Sixers are sending out two first-round picks, along with two second-round picks. Many consider the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2028 first-round pick to be Philadelphia’s most valuable draft asset. That was not included in a deal, leaving many, including O’Connor, to consider the deal a win.
The Sixers acquire Brown after 10 years with the Celtics. He shot 35.8% from three and averaged 20.0 points throughout his five-time All-Star career.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
In a stunning move, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired the Boston Celtics’ superstar forward, Jaylen Brown, on Wednesday, July 1. Although Brown was linked to several teams over the past couple of weeks, the Sixers were hardly ever mentioned even as a dark-horse candidate to land him. Suddenly, Philly wins the Brown sweepstakes after the Celtics […]