In a stunning move, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired the Boston Celtics’ superstar forward, Jaylen Brown, on Wednesday, July 1.

Although Brown was linked to several teams over the past couple of weeks, the Sixers were hardly ever mentioned even as a dark-horse candidate to land him.

Suddenly, Philly wins the Brown sweepstakes after the Celtics were unwilling to include the star sharpshooter in a deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the deal went down, the Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor took to social media to react.

76ers Get Strong Message From NBA Analyst After Jaylen Brown Trade

“Crazy crazy crazy…hell of an upgrade for the Sixers. Totally bolsters their odds. As for the Celtics: YIKES!” O’Connor wrote on X.

After the full details of the deal were revealed, O’Connor followed up with another reaction.

Crazy crazy crazy…hell of an upgrade for the Sixers. Totally bolsters their odds. As for the Celtics: YIKES! https://t.co/sZy7LFSMlq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) July 1, 2026

“So the Sixers were able to keep the Clippers 1sts. Unreal,” he wrote on X.

What Did The Sixers Trade?

The outgoing player in the deal is Paul George.

Just after two seasons, the Sixers decided to cut ties with their star forward.

Although the George signing from the Los Angeles Clippers was initially met with praise, considering the fit with George and Joel Embiid on the court, the stint turned out to be a dud.

George struggled with his availability, and his numbers were underwhelming.

Over two seasons, George appeared in just 78 games for the Sixers. He produced 16.7 points per game, while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Along with George, the Sixers are sending out two first-round picks, along with two second-round picks. Many consider the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2028 first-round pick to be Philadelphia’s most valuable draft asset. That was not included in a deal, leaving many, including O’Connor, to consider the deal a win.

The Sixers acquire Brown after 10 years with the Celtics. He shot 35.8% from three and averaged 20.0 points throughout his five-time All-Star career.