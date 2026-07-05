After acquiring Dean Wade in NBA Free Agency, it seemed like that could be the Philadelphia 76ers‘ biggest move of the offseason.

Considering the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the Toronto Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard, it seemed like some of the Sixers’ biggest competitors were getting undoubtedly better.

Meanwhile, the Sixers had so much money tied into Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid. Considering George and Embiid are typically viewed as bad contracts, it seemed the Sixers were stuck.

But Mike Gansey and the Sixers’ front office made some magic happen. In the eyes of CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin, the Sixers made the best move of the offseason so far, leapfrogging the two mentioned above.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Strong Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

“The word ‘insane’ has become pretty watered down in today’s sports parlance, but this Brown-to-Philly deal is insane,” Botkin wrote.

The Sixers are sending Paul George and his contract to Boston, along with two future first-round picks and two second-round picks. Jaylen Brown will be the return on his own.

“In most cases, you have to gut your roster to get a player like Brown. Independent of the draft picks, Philly just swaps George for Brown straight up? Good lord. What a deal,” Botkin added.

The Other Deals Around The East

The Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard for the second time in the star forward’s career.

Toronto parted ways with Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a 2027 first-round pick swap.

According to the CBS Sports list, this trade ranks third, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster behind it.

The Heat picked up the former Milwaukee Bucks star, along with Bobby Portis, in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, and multiple draft picks.

The stunner factor might’ve given the Sixers a boost in this race for the best deal on paper, but swapping out Paul George for Jaylen Brown, following an MVP-caliber season for the ex-Celtic, is a ridiculously good return that clearly shouldn’t be overlooked.