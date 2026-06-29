As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for NBA free agency this week, the team had to meet a deadline on picking up or declining options for several players.

Dominick Barlow was a player to keep an eye on on that front, as the Sixers had a player option looming for their 2025 offseason addition.

The Sixers took a surprising route with the 23-year-old forward.

Philadelphia 76ers Make Surprising Decision On 23-Year-Old Forward

Weeks before free agency week, many NBA writers and analysts predicted that the Sixers would decline Barlow’s team option and search for a way to bring him back on a new multi-year deal.

Instead, the Sixers will simply retain Barlow by exercising his team option for the 2026-2027 NBA season, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Barlow is set to make $3.4 million with the Sixers in 2026-2027. After the season, he’ll get an opportunity to hit the free agency market as an unrestricted player.

In addition to Barlow, the Sixers also exercised the option of Dalen Terry. They cut ties with Trendon Watford by declining his team option.

Dominick Barlow’s 76ers Run

Born in New Jersey and attending high school in Philadelphia, Barlow didn’t start his pro career with the local team.

After taking the Overtime Elite route instead of college, Barlow went undrafted in 2022. He signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Following a two-year run with the Spurs, Barlow signed a two-way contract to join the Atlanta Hawks. That deal was converted to a standard contract in March 2025.

However, Barlow’s second-year option was declined by the Hawks last year. That decision led him to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

The Sixers inked Barlow to a two-way contract initially. In February, they converted the deal to a standard contract after Barlow showed plenty of promise.

In 71 games (59 starts), Barlow saw the court for 23.8 minutes per game. Shooting the ball at a 53.9% clip from the field, Barlow averaged 7.7 points per game. The veteran forward also came down with 4.8 rebounds per game and produced 1.2 assists per game.