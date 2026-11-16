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Tacko Fall Gives 76ers Clear Message On His Impact After Pacers Game

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Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers battles with Jay Huff #32 and Jalen Slawson #18 of the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Pacers 131-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

At last, the Philadelphia 76ers found a role for Tacko Fall against the Indiana Pacers during Sunday’s matchup on November 16.

Heading into the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse made it clear that he wanted to see more out of Fall. Knowing that he hasn’t given much time for the veteran center to showcase himself, the head coach had some minutes waiting for the big man.

Without Joel Embiid in the mix, Fall managed to check in for five minutes off the bench on Sunday.

During that time, Fall came down with three rebounds, and his massive height was a presence that was felt on the court.

He ended up finishing his short stint as a plus-one.

Tacko Fall Described His Impact For Philly

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When speaking with reporters after the game, Fall made it clear what he brings to the table for the 76ers.

“I’m 7’6”. I can change the game in so many ways,” he said.

Offensively, setting screens and making sure guys get open. Be an easy target for lobs. Defensively, personally, I feel like I’ve always been an elite rim protector. I’ve worked on my body a lot to be able to move a lot better. On that side of the floor, I can be very, very impactful.”

The two-way center hasn’t played a ton for the Sixers this season. Sunday was just his third appearance of the year, and it was the only time he got in the game outside of garbage time.

It’s unclear if the 76ers will have more short spurts for Fall moving forward, but clearly, he feels good about what he put on display on Sunday afternoon.

Tacko Fall’s NBA Career

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In 2019, Fall entered the NBA as an undrafted player out of UCF. He started his career with the Boston Celtics.

During his first year in Boston, Fall played in seven games. His sophomore effort included 19 appearances, with 7.2 minutes per game.

In 2021-2022, Fall joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had just 11 appearances with the Cavs, seeing the court for 5.4 minutes per game.

Since 2022, Fall has been moving around from the NBA G League, to playing outside of the United States. The Sixers are giving Tacko Fall his second NBA chance, which comes years after his first stint.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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