Tacko Fall Gives 76ers Clear Message On His Impact After Pacers Game

At last, the Philadelphia 76ers found a role for Tacko Fall against the Indiana Pacers during Sunday’s matchup on November 16.

Heading into the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse made it clear that he wanted to see more out of Fall. Knowing that he hasn’t given much time for the veteran center to showcase himself, the head coach had some minutes waiting for the big man.

Without Joel Embiid in the mix, Fall managed to check in for five minutes off the bench on Sunday.

During that time, Fall came down with three rebounds, and his massive height was a presence that was felt on the court.

He ended up finishing his short stint as a plus-one.

Tacko Fall Described His Impact For Philly

When speaking with reporters after the game, Fall made it clear what he brings to the table for the 76ers.

“I’m 7’6”. I can change the game in so many ways,” he said.

Offensively, setting screens and making sure guys get open. Be an easy target for lobs. Defensively, personally, I feel like I’ve always been an elite rim protector. I’ve worked on my body a lot to be able to move a lot better. On that side of the floor, I can be very, very impactful.”

The two-way center hasn’t played a ton for the Sixers this season. Sunday was just his third appearance of the year, and it was the only time he got in the game outside of garbage time.

It’s unclear if the 76ers will have more short spurts for Fall moving forward, but clearly, he feels good about what he put on display on Sunday afternoon.

Tacko Fall’s NBA Career

In 2019, Fall entered the NBA as an undrafted player out of UCF. He started his career with the Boston Celtics.

During his first year in Boston, Fall played in seven games. His sophomore effort included 19 appearances, with 7.2 minutes per game.

In 2021-2022, Fall joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had just 11 appearances with the Cavs, seeing the court for 5.4 minutes per game.

Since 2022, Fall has been moving around from the NBA G League, to playing outside of the United States. The Sixers are giving Tacko Fall his second NBA chance, which comes years after his first stint.