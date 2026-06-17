The 2026 NBA Draft marks an opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers’ new President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, to give the organization a first impression.

When Daryl Morey took the job in 2020 before the draft, the Sixers went on the clock at No. 21 and selected Tyrese Maxey out of the University of Kentucky. We all know how that panned out.

This time around, Gansey and the Sixers will make their decision at No. 22. According to ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft, the Sixers could be in line to take the Texas guard/forward, Dailyn Swain.

76ers Select Texas Star With Notable Concerns In NBA Mock Draft 2026

The immediate description isn’t inspiring for Sixers fans.

The combine didn’t go well for Swain in the eyes of Woo. Couple that with “questions around his shooting,” and Swain seems like a prospect that Sixers fans wouldn’t exactly be thrilled to see Gansey select.

“Teams view his ability to get downhill and solid defensive upside as worth the long-term investment,” Woo claimed. … “Finding an immediate contributor at this spot would be a win, with much of Philadelphia’s salary structure tied up in Joel Embiid and Paul George, and cultivating depth behind them is likely a priority.”

Dailyn Swain’s Journey To The NBA Draft

One season at Texas was Swain’s third NCAA run.

He started his college career as a reserve at Xavier. Swain averaged 19.0 minutes on the court, scoring 4.6 points per game. In year two, Swain started all but one of the 34 games he played.

Seeing the court for 28.4 minutes per game, Swain shot 53.2% from the field and 25.0% from three, to average 11.0 points per game. He also produced 5.5 rebounds per game, along with 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

After a transfer to Texas, Swain played in 23 games for the Longhorns, seeing the court for 31.1 minutes per game. He shot 57.7% from the field and knocked down 31.7% from deep. Swain posted averages of 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Swain was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and Second-Team All-SEC.

Who Does Dailyn Swain Compare To?

According to NBA.com, Swain is projected to become a two-way wing who can attack and push the ball in transition.

Some comps include Deni Avdija, Gordon Hayward, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The biggest concern is certainly the shooting. The Sixers hurt themselves when they cut ties with a recent first-rounder, who specialized in three-point shooting, in Jared McCain.

On a positive note, Swain improved his three-point scoring each year in the NCAA. And if you want to go back to the Maxey situation, he entered the NBA as a 29.2% three-point shooter in college and became one of the top three-point scorers in the NBA.

The Sixers will make their official decision on June 23.