Timberwolves Have a Threat in 76ers After Daryl Morey’s Firing

With Daryl Morey out of the picture for the Philadelphia 76ers, Bob Myers and the organization are on the hunt for the team’s next front office leader.

The Sixers aren’t exactly rushing the process, but they would like to have a new President of Basketball Operations before the 2026 NBA Draft next month.

A list of potential candidates has not been revealed, but Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson tossed a few names that could make sense. One of them works for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Could The Sixers Pose A Threat To The Timberwolves?

“Matt Lloyd worked his way up from a communications job with the Bulls into being a GM for the Timberwolves,” Aaronson said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“He’s thought of as one of the highest-ranking executives who is not a number one in the NBA, who might get a lead shot-caller job soon.”

The Bulls were considering Lloyd after they fired key members of their front office, but the job went to Bryson Graham. The Timberwolves dodged that initial loss to Chicago. Then, they had another threat out in Texas.

For a brief moment, Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly was gaining attention from the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs were expected to request an interview with Connelly to replace Nico Harrison’s job, but Dallas anticipated a rejection, so they pivoted. Masai Ujiri filled the position with the Mavericks.

Connelly is another interesting name to keep an eye on for the Sixers. The President of Basketball Operations is entering the final season of his contract, according to The Athletic. The last time Connelly developed interest from another organization, the Timberwolves locked him in with an extension. There is an expectation that the same situation will happen in 2026.

The Timberwolves just wrapped up a playoff run that ended in round two.

While the Timberwolves have two potential targets for the 76ers, Myers and the organization will have to look beyond one franchise to give themselves a better shot at landing the strongest executive possible.