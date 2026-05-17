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Timberwolves Have a Threat in 76ers After Daryl Morey’s Firing

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Daryl Morey
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Daryl Morey

With Daryl Morey out of the picture for the Philadelphia 76ers, Bob Myers and the organization are on the hunt for the team’s next front office leader.

The Sixers aren’t exactly rushing the process, but they would like to have a new President of Basketball Operations before the 2026 NBA Draft next month.

A list of potential candidates has not been revealed, but Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson tossed a few names that could make sense. One of them works for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

daryl morey

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: President of basketball operations Daryl Morey participates in a press conference before a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on December 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Could The Sixers Pose A Threat To The Timberwolves?

“Matt Lloyd worked his way up from a communications job with the Bulls into being a GM for the Timberwolves,” Aaronson said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“He’s thought of as one of the highest-ranking executives who is not a number one in the NBA, who might get a lead shot-caller job soon.”

The Bulls were considering Lloyd after they fired key members of their front office, but the job went to Bryson Graham. The Timberwolves dodged that initial loss to Chicago. Then, they had another threat out in Texas.

For a brief moment, Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly was gaining attention from the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs were expected to request an interview with Connelly to replace Nico Harrison’s job, but Dallas anticipated a rejection, so they pivoted. Masai Ujiri filled the position with the Mavericks.

Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 23: President of basketball operations of the Philadelphia 76ers Daryl Morey talks to Kevin Negandhi of ESPN prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Connelly is another interesting name to keep an eye on for the Sixers. The President of Basketball Operations is entering the final season of his contract, according to The Athletic. The last time Connelly developed interest from another organization, the Timberwolves locked him in with an extension. There is an expectation that the same situation will happen in 2026.

The Timberwolves just wrapped up a playoff run that ended in round two.

While the Timberwolves have two potential targets for the 76ers, Myers and the organization will have to look beyond one franchise to give themselves a better shot at landing the strongest executive possible.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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