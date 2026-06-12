The jokes of the Los Angeles Clippers being the Western Conference’s Philadelphia 76ers wouldn’t stop if Kawhi Leonard’s team picked up another member of the South Philly franchise this offseason.

But based on a list of teams that could potentially pry Quentin Grimes away from the Sixers, consider the Clippers a threat.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Top Free Agent Gets Linked To LA Clippers

Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson suggests that Grimes has a good chance of being on the Clippers’ radar, depending on the direction they take with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“If the Clippers do not end up drafting a guard, they will have a clear need for one – ideally a player capable of playing on and off the ball,” Aaronson wrote.

“Grimes is not a perfect player, but he does generally fit that bill. Los Angeles would be armed with the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception, and could give the majority of that money to Grimes while potentially saving enough to squeeze in one additional signing.”

Should The Sixers Fear The LA Clippers?

Smart money would probably get placed on the Clippers taking a guard with their fifth-overall pick on June 23.

Most mock drafts would suggest that the Clippers could go with Darius Acuff or Keaton Wagler–both guards for their respective schools.

Of course, simply selecting a guard wouldn’t totally eliminate the Clippers’ potential interest in Grimes, but it would certainly help.

The Clippers haven’t been linked to Grimes otherwise. Right now, they don’t seem to pose a major threat to Philadelphia when it comes to the Grimes business.

Quentin Grimes’ History With The Sixers

After he spent 47 games with the Dallas Mavericks, Grimes was traded to the Sixers before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

During his final 28-game run with the Sixers in 2024-2025, Grimes produced career-best averages of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He shot 46.9% from the field and 37.3% from three.

Although Grimes was a free agent in 2025, the Sixers were able to retain him on a qualifying offer. During his first and only season with the 76ers, Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

This season, Grimes will be an unrestricted free agent. The Sixers don’t have the same power to match offers for the veteran guard, but they are likely to see what they can do to get him back for another run.