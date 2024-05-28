Sixers Prepared to Give Jimmy Butler Max Extension if Available: Report

There might be more than smoke to the Philadelphia 76ers-Jimmy Butler reunion this offseason. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that the Sixers would give him a max extension if both their plans fail and he’s available to acquire.
“The Sixers view (Butler) as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency,” Pompey wrote. “And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”
Now Take the Quiz
var VUUKLE_CONFIG = { apiKey: "6ff6a1d2-d34b-462f-bf11-c86cae0e6821", }; // DON'T EDIT BELOW THIS LINE (function() { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js'; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })();
More Heavy on Sixers News
Loading more stories