Sixers Prepared to Give Jimmy Butler Max Extension if Available: Report

There might be more than smoke to the Philadelphia 76ers-Jimmy Butler reunion this offseason. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that the Sixers would give him a max extension if both their plans fail and he’s available to acquire.

“The Sixers view (Butler) as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency,” Pompey wrote. “And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”

