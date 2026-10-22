Trump Calls 76ers’ LeBron James ‘Total Disgrace’ Over National Anthem

LeBron James‘ first game with the Philadelphia 76ers ended with a victory over the defending NBA champions. Two days later, the 41-year-old superstar found himself back in President Donald Trump’s crosshairs.

Trump criticized James on Thursday, Oct. 22, accusing the 76ers star of disrespecting the national anthem before Philadelphia’s 106-100 season-opening victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared footage of James stretching his shoulders and mimicking shooting motions while standing with his teammates during the anthem.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country!” Trump wrote.

The president went further, calling James a “TOTAL DISGRACE” and demanding an apology to American service members who died defending the flag.

James remained standing throughout the anthem. The footage did not establish whether his movements were intended as a political statement or part of his usual pregame routine.

For James, the criticism was nothing new. Trump had taken another personal shot at him just three months earlier, on the day he announced his move to Philadelphia.

Trump Questioned LeBron James’ Character After 76ers Signing

On July 24, hours after James announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to join the 76ers, Trump was asked in the Oval Office to weigh in on the long-running debate between James and Michael Jordan.

Rather than focusing on their basketball accomplishments, Trump brought up his personal relationship with Jordan before making an accusation about James.

“I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump,” the president said.

Trump offered no evidence for the suggestion.

“But I only like people that like me,” Trump added. “So I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”

The remarks came as James prepared for his record-setting 24th NBA season after agreeing to a reported two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers.

James had seriously considered retirement before deciding he wanted another opportunity to compete for a championship.

His arrival gave Philadelphia another proven star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

But even before James played his first game in a Sixers uniform, his latest career decision had drawn the president back into their longstanding disagreement.

Trump and LeBron Have Clashed Since 2017

Their public feud stretches back nearly a decade.

In September 2017, James called Trump a “bum” after the president withdrew a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who had already expressed reluctance to attend.

A year later, James criticized Trump during a CNN interview, arguing that the president was using sports to divide Americans.

Trump responded by mocking James’ intelligence and declaring his preference for Jordan.

Their disagreements continued through subsequent election cycles as James supported Democratic presidential candidates and spoke publicly about racial injustice, voting rights and athlete activism.

Trump, meanwhile, repeatedly criticized athletes who protested during the national anthem.

The latest confrontation follows James’ 76ers debut Tuesday, when Philadelphia spoiled New York’s championship ring celebration.

James finished with 14 points in the victory, beginning what he has described as his final NBA chapter.

The 76ers return home Thursday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, another former James team.

As of Thursday afternoon, James had not publicly responded to Trump’s latest criticism.

For Philadelphia, the immediate focus remains basketball. But James’ arrival in Philadelphia has also brought unwanted attention, with his latest public clash with Trump overshadowing the start of his 76ers career.