Two Sixers Stars Listed Among ‘Worst Contracts’ in NBA

After a nightmare season, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to navigate some choppy waters in the coming months. The NBA media will dissect every move the Sixers make throughout the offseason.

Daryl Morey is expected to stick with his current roster. The hope is likely that if Paul George and Joel Embiid can remain healthy, then the team’s fortunes will be vastly different. Of course, Morey’s decision could be to help rebuild some of his stars’ trade value.

Trysta Krick of 670 The Score believes that both Embiid and George have two of the worst contracts in the NBA. Her comments came during a recent appearance on the Liberty Ballers Podcast.

“I think Bradley Beal is one of them (worst contracts) too, cause you can’t trade him,” Krick said. “You’re not physically allowed to trade him. So he’s up there too. But yeah, I mean you’re talking about guys making supermax money that can’t stay on the floor… now you’re thinking to yourself, man, maybe L.A. [Clippers] did everything that they shoulda done by just letting him walk out the door. And not taking any money back. And you just signed these guys… I think they are the two worst contracts in the NBA right now.”

Embiid and George have both struggled to remain healthy in recent years. As such, it’s fair to assume their respective trade values are far below what their talent would suggest.

Tyrone Johnson Agress With Krick

According to Tyrone Johnson of 97.5 The Fanatic, neither George nor Embiid would attract much interest in the trade market this summer. As such, his comments mirror that of Krick’s, with both of Philadelphia’s best players lacking in value.

“Any conversation that’s about changing this roster, that involves trading people and getting something back with value, is crazy,” Johnson said. “…Paul George won’t get you a stack of phonebooks. And no one cares about phonebooks anymore. Joel Embiid right now would get you a broken-down car with no engine.”

Johnson continued.

“I’m not suggesting that this is a great situation that the Sixers are in. But this notion that you can just move on from Embiid, and someone else is going to take him on. And, you’re gonna get something back that’s gonna help you win, is beyond ridiculous. Honestly, to say it out loud would be disrespectful to the audience.”

Embiid and George can Bounce Back

Nobody is expecting George and Embiid to play a full 82 games next season. What they are expecting is for both stars to be available for the majority of the basketball year. If both Embiid and George can produce for an entire season, without setbacks, their value around the NBA will quickly be rebuilt.

After all, Embiid is a former MVP, and George is among the best forwards in the world. Both the Sixers and the two stars will benefit from them producing on the court and silencing their critics.

However, if Embiid and George spend another year bouncing in and out of the rotation, their futures with the franchise will be far from certain. The concerning part of both stars is that they will be unlikely to have much input on where Morey sends them via a trade. After all, if their value is low, Philadelphia will have to take whatever they can get in a deal.