Tyrese Haliburton’s Playing Status for 76ers-Pacers

On Sunday (November 15), the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Indiana Pacers.

When the Pacers submitted their injury report on Saturday night, the team once again ruled out their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton.

The matchup on Sunday afternoon (1 PM ET) marks the second meeting between the Sixers and the Pacers this season. Haliburton also missed the first matchup, which occurred on October 28.

Why Isn’t Tyrese Haliburton Playing?

During the Pacers’ October 26 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton suffered a setback. In 35 minutes of action, the star guard shot 8-for-17 from the field, dropping 22 points.

Along with his scoring, the star guard dished out nine assists and came down with six rebounds.

Haliburton’s official diagnosis is a strained hamstring. The Pacers made an official announcement stating that he would be out for multiple weeks.

When Haliburton was re-evaluated recently, the Pacers noted that it would be close to another two weeks before Haliburton could return to the court.

76ers vs Pacers Without Haliburton

When the 76ers and the Pacers met for the first time on October 28, Philadelphia waltzed into Indiana and defeated the shorthanded Pacers 114-109. It was the first time the Pacers played without Haliburton this season.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers, scoring 26 points and coming down with 11 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith each accounted for 18 points.

On Philly’s side, Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 27 points. Joel Embiid had one of his better games this season, dropping a 21-point double-double (11 rebounds). Embiid has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest on November 15.

The Sixers also got 20-point efforts from Jaylen Brown and Anfernee Simons.

Sunday’s action will miss key players on both sides. The game is set for a 1 PM ET tip.