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76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Addresses Heated Moment With James Harden

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Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After getting dominated in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, October 22, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a spark.

Anything to turn up the intensity. Anything that could get the crowd to go from boos to roaring. Tyrese Maxey had just the right idea. The star guard got into a little dust-up with his former 76ers teammate, James Harden.

The moment was rare for Maxey, who is not known for getting into any altercations on the court. The veteran guard played into the moment, and the Sixers fed off that energy.

After the game, the star guard made it clear that there won’t be any bad blood between Maxey and Harden.

“I love him and he loves me,” Maxey told reporters on Thursday night.

Tyrese Maxey vs James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 24: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on November 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Harden had a quiet night in one of his former homes.

Checking in for 33 minutes, Harden shot just 5-of-12 from the field, hitting on a few of his threes. He finished the game with 16 points, dishing out five assists, and coming down with three rebounds. Harden struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over for a team-high six times.

Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 17: James Harden #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives against Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 17, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On the other side, Maxey had the biggest night for his team. The veteran guard shot 12-23 from the field, hitting on two of his threes. Maxey had a team-high 32 points. Along with his scoring, Maxey produced six assists, three rebounds, and two steals against the Cavs.

Overall, the Sixers had a historic night against Cleveland. During the first half, the Cavaliers led the way with a 29-point deficit. As the Sixers dominated in the second half, they rallied and created a lead as big as nine points.

The 76ers defeated the Cavaliers 114-106.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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