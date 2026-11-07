The Philadelphia 76ers were hit with a reality check in Ohio when they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, November 6.

Falling behind in the first half isn’t rare for the Sixers this season, but they’ve managed to prove multiple times this year that they can complete comebacks.

In fact, the Cavaliers dropped their first game against the Sixers, despite having a 29-point lead.

But on Friday, no comebacks were in store for the Sixers. They chipped away at Cleveland’s lead all night, but lost control completely in the third quarter. The offense wasn’t up to par, and Tyrese Maxey pointed out it was simply a bad night for the stars.

Tyrese Maxey Addresses ‘Really Bad’ Game From 76ers Stars vs Cavs

“We’ve been playing well, so I’m not going to harp on it too much, but a lot of reps, a lot of film, and then game situations,” Maxey said, explaining how they’ll attempt to fix their issues from Friday night.

“We’ve been doing pretty good. I think today the biggest thing was VJ Edgecombe started out really well. The rest of our stars–us other four–we were really bad. Really slow. We didn’t get into actions really well. Didn’t defend like we normally do, and that’s the result. We’ll be better.”

Maxey finished the game with 17 points and four assists. It was another scoring night on the quiet side for the franchise’s leader in that department.

LeBron James disappointed with eight points and three assists, while turning the ball over six times. Joel Embiid didn’t make a single shot from the field. And Jaylen Brown had a 20-point outing, but didn’t take over as he’s done in the past throughout his career.

Edgecombe’s night was efficient. He finished with 19 points, two assists, three rebounds, and four steals. Outside of Edgecombe, nobody really got it going–especially in the starting lineup.

As a result, the Sixers dropped their second game of the season with a 119-95 loss.

The performance was concerning, but the Sixers can’t dwell on it. They have a chance to close out the week and bounce back on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls.