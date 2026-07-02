Tyrese Maxey Sends Message About NBA After 76ers’ Jaylen Brown Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
After the news about the Philadelphia 76ers’ trade with the Boston Celtics broke, the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey took to social media to send an indirect message about the league.
GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dives for a ball while guarded by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the second quarter of a game at TD Garden on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Not even an hour prior to Maxey’s post, the Sixers and the Celtics agreed to a trade that would send Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George and multiple draft picks.
Jaylen Brown Boosts The 76ers
GettyBOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is guarded by Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of the game at TD Garden on October 22, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
The Sixers had a lot of money tied into Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid.
Many believed that Embiid and George’s contracts were untradeable, considering their age and health history. It turns out that’s not the case for the latter player.
The Sixers did well enough to defeat the Celtics in round one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but they were bounced in round two with a sweep against the eventual champs, the New York Knicks.
GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket while guarded by Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter of a game at TD Garden on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Over the past week, the Sixers watched some of their most notable rivals make major moves ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Toronto Raptors picked up Kawhi Leonard.
Now, the 76ers pick up Jaylen Brown.
Last season, Brown appeared in 71 games for the Celtics. He averaged 28.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 6.9 rebounds, while shooting 34.7% from three.
Over a 10-year run in Boston, Brown averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 35.8% from three. He became a five-star NBA All-Star with the Celtics.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After the news about the Philadelphia 76ers’ trade with the Boston Celtics broke, the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey took to social media to send an indirect message about the league. “The NBA is doing that THING AGAIN!” Maxey wrote on July 1, 2026. Not even an hour prior to Maxey’s post, the Sixers and the […]