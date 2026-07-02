Tyrese Maxey Sends Message About NBA After 76ers’ Jaylen Brown Trade

After the news about the Philadelphia 76ers’ trade with the Boston Celtics broke, the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey took to social media to send an indirect message about the league.

“The NBA is doing that THING AGAIN!” Maxey wrote on July 1, 2026.

Not even an hour prior to Maxey’s post, the Sixers and the Celtics agreed to a trade that would send Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George and multiple draft picks.

Jaylen Brown Boosts The 76ers

The Sixers had a lot of money tied into Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid.

Many believed that Embiid and George’s contracts were untradeable, considering their age and health history. It turns out that’s not the case for the latter player.

The Sixers did well enough to defeat the Celtics in round one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but they were bounced in round two with a sweep against the eventual champs, the New York Knicks.

Over the past week, the Sixers watched some of their most notable rivals make major moves ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Toronto Raptors picked up Kawhi Leonard.

Now, the 76ers pick up Jaylen Brown.

Last season, Brown appeared in 71 games for the Celtics. He averaged 28.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 6.9 rebounds, while shooting 34.7% from three.

Over a 10-year run in Boston, Brown averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 35.8% from three. He became a five-star NBA All-Star with the Celtics.