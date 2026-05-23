Tyrese Maxey Sends Message to Jared McCain After Game 3 Eruption

After Jared McCain put together a standout performance in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey sent a message to his former teammate on social media to show support.

“JMAC” was Maxey’s straightforward post after the game. The Sixers’ star was happy to see his former teammate put in some meaningful minutes off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jared McCain Thrives In Thunder-Spurs Game 3

Coming off the bench for 27 minutes, McCain went 10-21 from the field to score 24 points. He led the Thunder’s bench in scoring and came second to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 26 points.

Along with his scoring, McCain came down with four rebounds, produced one assist, and turned the ball over just one time.

The Thunder defeated the Spurs 123-108. They now have a 2-1 lead over the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals/

Tyrese Maxey Remains Supportive Of McCain

Last season, Jared McCain spent his rookie year with the Sixers. The former first-round pick, and two-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey was a mentor to McCain.

When the 76ers surprisingly cut ties with McCain just halfway through his second season with the team, Maxey clearly upset to see his young teammate hit the road.

“It’s part of the business, man … it’s just sad, man,” Maxey told reporters back in February.

“He’s like a little brother to me. Kind of like the first real rook, I guess. Rookie-vet for me, man. He was emotional and stuff, but I’m happy for him. Hopefully, he gets an even better opportunity for him over there to succeed. He’s got a fan in me for life. A brother in me for life. I woke up this morning and sitting there, I got to bed, and I was like ‘I ain’t gonna see JMac downstairs’ and it’s just a little different.”

Since landing with the Thunder, McCain appeared in 30 games during the regular season. Averaging 18.0 minutes on the court, McCain produced 10.4 points per game, while shooting 39.1 percent from three.

Leading up to Game 3, McCain had 10 appearances in the playoffs. He was averaging 7.7 points, while shooting 47.2% from three in 12.4 minutes per game.