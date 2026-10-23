76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over Explosive James Harden Claim

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ remarkable comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers produced plenty of drama Thursday night. Apparently, the fallout wasn’t limited to the basketball court.

76ers star Tyrese Maxey publicly pushed back against ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Friday, October 23, after the longtime commentator made a stunning claim about Maxey’s past frustration with former teammate James Harden.

Smith suggested Maxey had once been so upset with Harden’s postseason effort that he visited former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers at his home.

Maxey had a rather significant correction.

“Here yall go 😐 … I’ve never even been to DOC house 😂,” Maxey wrote on X, responding to a clip of Smith’s remarks from ESPN’s First Take.

Here yall go🫤… I’ve never even been to DOC house 😂 https://t.co/sNdCLS9Vrp — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) October 23, 2026

The response directly challenged one of the most dramatic details Smith offered while discussing the heated confrontation between Maxey and Harden during Philadelphia’s comeback victory.

Stephen A. Smith Makes Explosive Claim About Tyrese Maxey, James Harden

Maxey and Harden went nose-to-nose during the 76ers’ 114-106 victory over Cleveland on October 22, exchanging shoves after Harden grabbed Maxey’s jersey.

The confrontation energized an already emotional Philadelphia crowd, and Smith offered his own interpretation of what was behind it.

Speaking on First Take, Smith suggested the exchange had roots in the former teammates’ disappointing postseason experiences together in Philadelphia.

“Remember when James Harden didn’t show up?” Smith said. “You remember when Tyrese Maxey went to Doc Rivers’ crib? Damn near crying because he was so damn frustrated for the absence of effort that took place?”

Smith went further, suggesting Maxey still harbored resentment toward Harden over the way Philadelphia’s previous playoff runs ended.

“He ain’t gonna admit it. But I will,” Smith said. “You better believe there’s some residue from stuff like that.”

The ESPN personality argued that Maxey’s defensive intensity against Harden was about more than basketball, suggesting it represented an opportunity to confront a former teammate who had disappointed him.

But Maxey’s public response threw a significant portion of that narrative into question.

The 76ers guard specifically denied ever visiting Rivers’ home, contradicting the anecdote Smith presented as evidence of his supposed frustration with Harden.

Maxey did not directly address Smith’s broader interpretation of his relationship with Harden, but the denial leaves the commentator’s account of the alleged meeting in dispute.

Maxey Previously Praised James Harden as a Mentor

Smith’s characterization is particularly interesting considering what Maxey has previously said about Harden.

Following Harden’s departure from Philadelphia in 2023, Maxey spoke positively about their relationship and the veteran guard’s influence on his career.

“Me and James are still close. He’s like a big brother,” Maxey said in October 2023. “As soon as he came in here, he embraced me. He taught me a lot. All he’s done here is elevate my game.”

Those comments don’t establish how Maxey felt about Harden’s postseason performances. They do, however, offer a very different picture of their relationship than the lingering resentment Smith described.

The pair spent parts of two seasons together in Philadelphia, including the 2023 postseason, when the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Harden’s departure later that year opened the door for Maxey to assume a larger offensive role and develop into one of Philadelphia’s most important players.

Their latest meeting provided another memorable chapter in that shared history.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers Complete Historic Comeback Against Cavaliers

The confrontation occurred during a game that already had enormous significance for Philadelphia.

The 76ers erased a 29-point deficit to defeat Cleveland 114-106, completing their largest comeback of the NBA play-by-play era, which dates to the 1996-97 season.

Maxey led Philadelphia with 32 points as the 76ers improved to 2-0.

According to the Associated Press, Harden grabbed Maxey’s jersey during the heated exchange, prompting Maxey to turn and shove his former teammate before the two confronted each other.

The moment became one of the defining images of Philadelphia’s dramatic comeback.

Smith interpreted it as evidence of unresolved tension stemming from the former teammates’ playoff disappointments.

Maxey, at least when it came to the alleged visit to Rivers’ home, made it clear that Smith’s version of events wasn’t accurate.