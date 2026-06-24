The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t do anything fancy during the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. They waited patiently for their pick, and ended up with Labaron Philon Jr. at No. 22.

As NBA fans took to social media to praise the Sixers for their decision to select the Alabama guard, the Sixers’ two young stars, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, were clearly excited about the move.

76ers Stars Give Reaction to Labaron Philon Jr Selection In NBA Draft

Tyrese Maxey instantly took to Instagram to share the Sixers’ official selection post.

The two-time All-Star didn’t make any immediate comments outside of approving the selection publicly.

As for the VJ Edgecombe, he kept it short and sweet. The soon-to-be sophomore guard wrote, “Yuhhh!!!!!” expressing his excitement for adding the Alabama guard to the team.

As the 76ers continue a bit of a youth movement at the guard position, Philon becomes a cornerstone player in the Maxey and Edgecombe-led backcourt.

Labaron Philon Jr’s NCAA Career

Before Philon made it back to his home state for his college run, he played high school hoops in Branson, Missouri.

As a four-star recruit, Philon was regarded as the 32nd best player in the nation, according to ESPN’s rankings.

Philon attended Alabama for two years. During the 2024-2025 NCAA season, Philon started 29 out of 37 games, seeing the court for 24.7 minutes per game.

As a freshman, Philon shot 45.2% from the field and 31.5% from three, averaging 10.6 points per game. In year two, Philon started all but one of the 33 games he played. In 30.9 minutes of action, the sophomore shot 50.1% from the field and 39.9% from deep, to average 22.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Philon produced averages of 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Tyrese Maxey And VJ Edgecombe Backcourt

The Sixers added Edgecombe during the 2025 NBA Draft. Heading into the selection process with the third-overall pick, the Sixers snatched Edgecombe at No. 3. He played a starting role instantly.

In 75 games, Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 43.8% from the field and knocked down 35.4% from three.

The former Baylor star was viewed as a potential Rookie of the Year winner throughout his campaign.

As for Maxey, the former 21st overall pick had another strong showing. For the second time in his career, Maxey was named an All-Star. In 70 games, he posted averages of 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

For Maxey, year six was another career-best performance. Now, he gets another promising running mate in Philon.