The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t need a reminder that their old front office dropped the ball with some homegrown players.

But the Detroit Pistons are sending another indirect message to the Sixers with their latest decision to add the veteran center Isaiah Stewart to the trade block.

76ers Get Unfortunate Reminder As Pistons Add Player To NBA Trade Block

Isaiah Stewart is a Pistons fan favorite who seemingly drips Detroit basketball culture. Unfortunately, he was forgotten during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. As Jalen Duren and Stewart struggled–the former Sixer Paul Reed blossomed.

Suddenly, it seems the Pistons are content with having Reed as the primary backup, as they look to retain Duren on a major multi-year contract.

Stewart won’t be lost for nothing if he does find a new home, but it’s an unfortunate situation for the Pistons’ $60.0 million defensive standout to possibly lose his spot to a player the Sixers waived a couple of offseasons ago.

Another Sixers Mistake?

The 76ers selected three players during the 2020 NBA Draft, which was the first order of business for Daryl Morey when he was hired as the President of Basketball Operations.

Tyrese Maxey (No. 21) turned out to be a star. Although the Sixers considered cutting ties with him early on in his career, they eventually rewarded him with a max deal.

The other two, Isaiah Joe (49th overall) and Paul Reed (58th overall), are playing somewhere else.

Joe was cut after his second season with the Sixers. Ex-Sixers head coach Doc Rivers played him for 96 games and just 10.3 minutes per game over two years.

After Morey’s front office waived Joe, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder for what’s been a four-year run.

Joe has appeared in 296 games, averaging 9.7 points, while shooting 41.5% from three. He is one of the most consistent three-point shooting reserves in the game. Joe also contributed to OKC’s championship run in 2025.

The Sixers initially invested in a future with Reed. During the 2023 offseason, Reed had his $23.0 million offer sheet from the Utah Jazz matched. It was a sign that Reed would be the long-term backup for Joel Embiid.

After Reed appeared in 82 games (24 starts), averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game, the Sixers waived him. He was acquired by the Pistons and re-signed with the team ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

During the regular season in 2025-2026, Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 13.9 minutes over 65 games. In the playoffs, Reed averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds with just 9.6 minutes per game.

The Pistons used Reed as a closer over Stewart and Duren multiple times.

Joe, Reed, Julian Champagnie, and Jared McCain have all found themselves in similar scenarios with the Sixers. Unfortunately, as time plays out, their performances in other uniforms continue to serve as a reminder of why the 76ers had to make major changes in 2026.