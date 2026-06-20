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76ers Get Unfortunate Reminder As Pistons Add Player To NBA Trade Block

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 04: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t need a reminder that their old front office dropped the ball with some homegrown players.

But the Detroit Pistons are sending another indirect message to the Sixers with their latest decision to add the veteran center Isaiah Stewart to the trade block.

76ers Get Unfortunate Reminder As Pistons Add Player To NBA Trade Block

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 15: Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-94 in Game Six of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Isaiah Stewart is a Pistons fan favorite who seemingly drips Detroit basketball culture. Unfortunately, he was forgotten during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. As Jalen Duren and Stewart struggled–the former Sixer Paul Reed blossomed.

Suddenly, it seems the Pistons are content with having Reed as the primary backup, as they look to retain Duren on a major multi-year contract.

Stewart won’t be lost for nothing if he does find a new home, but it’s an unfortunate situation for the Pistons’ $60.0 million defensive standout to possibly lose his spot to a player the Sixers waived a couple of offseasons ago.

Another Sixers Mistake?

Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic - Game Six

GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Kia Center on May 01, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The 76ers selected three players during the 2020 NBA Draft, which was the first order of business for Daryl Morey when he was hired as the President of Basketball Operations.

Tyrese Maxey (No. 21) turned out to be a star. Although the Sixers considered cutting ties with him early on in his career, they eventually rewarded him with a max deal.

The other two, Isaiah Joe (49th overall) and Paul Reed (58th overall), are playing somewhere else.

Joe was cut after his second season with the Sixers. Ex-Sixers head coach Doc Rivers played him for 96 games and just 10.3 minutes per game over two years.

After Morey’s front office waived Joe, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder for what’s been a four-year run.

Joe has appeared in 296 games, averaging 9.7 points, while shooting 41.5% from three. He is one of the most consistent three-point shooting reserves in the game. Joe also contributed to OKC’s championship run in 2025.

The Sixers initially invested in a future with Reed. During the 2023 offseason, Reed had his $23.0 million offer sheet from the Utah Jazz matched. It was a sign that Reed would be the long-term backup for Joel Embiid.

After Reed appeared in 82 games (24 starts), averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game, the Sixers waived him. He was acquired by the Pistons and re-signed with the team ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

During the regular season in 2025-2026, Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 13.9 minutes over 65 games. In the playoffs, Reed averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds with just 9.6 minutes per game.

The Pistons used Reed as a closer over Stewart and Duren multiple times.

Joe, Reed, Julian Champagnie, and Jared McCain have all found themselves in similar scenarios with the Sixers. Unfortunately, as time plays out, their performances in other uniforms continue to serve as a reminder of why the 76ers had to make major changes in 2026.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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76ers Get Unfortunate Reminder As Pistons Add Player To NBA Trade Block

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