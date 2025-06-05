Unlikely Trade Proposal Sees Sixers Flip Paul George for 4-Time All-Star

Paul George‘s debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t go according to plan. The Sixers’ veteran forward struggled to remain healthy, suiting up for just 41 games.

In a June 5 article, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a trade to end George’s tenure with the Sixers. The deal would give both Philadelphia and the 9-time All-Star a fresh start. Bailey’s trade idea looks like this:

Sixers Get: Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns Get: Paul George, the 3rd pick in the 2025 NBA draft, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick swap

“The Philadelphia 76ers jumping up to the third spot in the lottery makes them one of the more interesting trade candidates this summer, especially since Paul George’s first season there was such a disaster,” Bailey reasoned. “Adding that pick to two more firsts and a far-future pick swap would give the Suns a good batch of draft assets to tip off a rebuild. And trading George somewhere down the line for more assets wouldn’t be out of the question either.”

Booker is the Suns’ franchise player. It’s highly unlikely they agree to part ways with their cornerstone talent. However, if the chance to add multiple draft picks to their asset stockpile is enticing enough, Booker would be a major addition to the Sixers’ rotation. His playmaking and scoring would be a perfect fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

George Admits Frustration With Sixers’ Season

During a recent episode of his “Podcast P with Paul George,” George shared his frustrations from his debut season in Philadelphia.

“I came in healthy,” George said. “I didn’t have any hiccups; I spent the whole offseason working on my body, getting healthy. Then I get to Philly. Preseason, I get hurt…I didn’t have my burst. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t pin what it was…So I started taking medicine to numb it up. Then I had an injury I didn’t even know about. That’s when I found out I had a torn adductor. That whole time, I just couldn’t move.”

George has struggled with injury issues for years. His availability was a cause for concern throughout his tenure with the LA Clippers. Nevertheless, Sixers fans can remain confident that if they get a healthy season from the veteran forward, their team will be among the biggest threats in the Eastern Conference.

George Likely to Remain With Sixers

Bailey’s trade proposal is a fun one. Booker would be a great addition to the Sixers’ rotation. However, the likelihood of George being dealt this summer is slim. Jake Fischer recently reported that Daryl Morey isn’t expected to pursue a trade built around sending George to a new destination.

“Sources say that recent reports suggesting that the Sixers will be looking to explore George’s trade market in conjunction with the draft are a misread,” Fischer reported. “There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own. The Sixers surely understand that there is little-to-no chance they could optimize a trade return for the 35-year-old after his injury-riddled maiden season as a Sixer … especially with three seasons remaining on George’s max deal”

With George expected to remain on the roster, Sixers fans will undoubtedly hope for a healthy season. The idea of having Maxey, Embiid and George on the floor at the same time is enticing. If Nick Nurse has his full roster available, Philadelphia could make some noise in 2025-26.