The Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter, Luke Kennard, just wrapped up his one-year, $11.0 million deal.

Ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season, Kennard will become a free agent.

While the Lakers are expected to show interest in retaining Kennard after trading for him at the 2026 deadline, the veteran guard would be wise to consider all options in free agency.

Perhaps the Sixers will give him a call.

76ers Urged To Steer Clear Of 29-Year-Old Lakers Free Agent

At first glance, Kennard makes sense for Philadelphia.

The Sixers struggled with three-point shooting throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season. Kennard just so happens to be a three-point shooting specialist.

There is a match, but Sixer Sense’s Nicolas Kyle Pring makes a case for the Sixers to steer clear of the 29-year-old free agent.

“Kennard is infamous for being incredibly selective with his shot attempts,” Pring stated.

“He only takes wide, wide open three-pointers, and while that is not a bad thing in and of itself, it simply goes to show that his lofty shooting clip should be taken into perspective in view of his limited volume for someone of his caliber. Unlike [Quentin] Grimes, Kennard is also not much of a secondary playmaker.”

The Sixers have two free agents of their own to figure out before adding key role players. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes are both set for unrestricted free agency.

In this case, the argument is for keeping Grimes, rather than pursuing a fresh name like Kennard. While their three-point shooting value isn’t on the same level (Kennard in favor), Grimes is a capable playmaker who is five years younger.

Luke Kennard’s NBA Career

The 29-year-old (turns 30 on June 24) Kennard entered the NBA out of Duke in 2017.

At the time, Kennard was a first-round selection. He was taken 12th overall by the Detroit Pistons.

After spending three seasons with the Pistons, Kennard ended up on the Los Angeles Clippers for three seasons. Amid the 2022-2023 run, Kennard was moved to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the 2024-2025 NBA season, Kennard hit NBA free agency. The Atlanta Hawks signed Kennard to a one-year, $11 million contract.

After Kennard shot 49.7% from three to average 7.9 points per game in 49 games, the Hawks traded him to the Lakers ahead of the deadline.

With the Lakers, Kennard appeared in 32 games, starting six matchups. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.8% from deep.