Philadelphia 76ers Urged To Target 7-Year NBA Vet As LeBron James Plan B

For the past few days, the Philadelphia 76ers have been on LeBron James watch. After James told the Los Angeles Lakers he wouldn’t be returning in free agency, the veteran forward has received interest from the Sixers.

However, the Sixers aren’t alone. There is a real chance the 76ers’ patience in the LeBron pursuit will not pay off in the end.

If that’s the case, what do they do next? Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson suggested a few wings that the Sixers could consider. One of them is an old friend of the club.

Philadelphia 76ers Urged To Target Reunion As LeBron James Plan B

“Adding a wing capable of at least pushing Edwards for the Sixers’ ninth rotation spot would be where I look to first,” Adam Aaronson wrote this week.

“If the Sixers could land a more proven wing presence to supplant Edwards, then use the hometown kid as their fourth wing, this wing mix makes a lot more sense.”

Matisse Thybulle was a name jotted down as an option.

Does Matisse Thybulle Make Sense?

The Sixers were hoping that Thybulle would pan out to be one of the top 3-and-D players in the league when he was with the team.

He had the defense part down as early as his rookie season. In year two, Thybulle received an All-Defensive nod, and he repeated it in year three.

As for the shooting, Thybulle isn’t necessarily bad. He just doesn’t fall under the sharpshooter category with his efficiency, and doesn’t shoot at a high volume.

On 2.6 attempts per game, Thybulle has averaged 34.9% from three over seven years.

The Sixers could help in the three-point scoring category. Thybulle is a major gamble there, but his defense was surely appreciated in Philly when he was around.

Getting the former first-rounder back in Philly on a low-cost, short-term deal to help on the defensive side of the ball seems like a logical move, but there are red flags with his availability.

Over the past two seasons, Thybulle has appeared in just 45 games. Maybe he shouldn’t be a Plan A pivot from LeBron, but it wouldn’t be a bad addition.

Matisse Thybulle’s NBA Career

The Sixers added Thybulle during the 2020 NBA Draft. He was selected 20th overall.

Throughout the first four years of his NBA career, Thybulle appeared in 245 games for the Sixers. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals during his time.

The veteran wing shot 32.5% from three with the Sixers.

After getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, Thybulle improved on paper. He shot 37.4% from three, while averaging 6.1 points per game. He also came down with 2.5 rebounds and came up with 1.8 steals.