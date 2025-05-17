Versatile 3-and-D forward Cited as Ideal Trade Target for Sixers

If the Philadelphia 76ers are serious about contending next season, they need to add more versatile talent to the rotation. This past season, the Sixers’ second unit left a lot to be desired.

In fairness, most of Philadelphia’s issues came from injury-induced absences. Nevertheless, there’s a genuine case for Daryl Morey to improve the two-way production of the team’s rotational talent.

In a May 16 article, Jedd Pagaduan of ClutchPoints pinpointed two-way forward Royce O’Neale as a potential trade target for the Sixers.

“With the Phoenix Suns likely to trade Kevin Durant this offseason to recoup some draft capital, veteran forward Royce O’Neale could be someone who goes as well,” Pagaduan wrote. “O’Neale shouldn’t cost too much in a potential trade, and he’s making just $10.1 million next season. If Oubre opts into his contract, him and some second-round picks should do the trick for the 76ers.”

O’Neale played in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns this season. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 40.6% from deep on 5.9 attempts per game.

Adding O’Neale would be Smart for the Sixers

O’Neale is the type of two-way forward that contending teams love. He can guard multiple positions, knock down his perimeter shots, and pitch in on the glass. A veteran wing who knows his role, plays it well and fits within the team’s overall scheme. If the Suns are willing to part with him, the Sixers would be wise to position themselves at the front of the line.

Swapping Kelly Oubre Jr. would give the Sixers a significant boost on the defensive end while also ensuring their cap sheet remains balanced. Therefore, Morey would have the flexibility needed to continue exploring ways of improving the roster.

Three-and-d forwards are still an essential part of a contending roster. When factoring in the injury concerns surrounding Paul George and Joel Embiid, having someone like O’Neale, who can impact both sides of the ball, is a genuine luxury.

Morey Commits to Sixers Using Draft Pick

Outside of targeting veteran talents that can make an immediate impact, Morey must decide whether to keep the franchise’s upcoming third-overall draft pick. During an interview on a recent episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Take Off Podcast,” Morey admitted that the Sixers plan on using their pick.

“Yeah, our plan is to pick this pick, yeah,” Morey said. “Yeah, I think the top few, top three, four, you could argue, five maybe. I mean there’s good players in this draft. The top of this draft, I think, I would say I was very fortunate to start my career in the 2003 draft. Which some argue is the best draft of all time, but I think it’s in the top five of high-quality players in the top of the draft in my career.”

Adding a cost-controlled talent for the future is a smart move. Especially if that young player can make an impact within Nick Nurse’s rotation. Doing so would allow Morey to make moves for veteran talents without creating too much of a headache regarding the cap sheet. Assuming Morey does decide to keep the draft pick, the next question will be who he targets at third overall. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.