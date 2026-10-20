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VJ Edgecombe’s Contract After 76ers Make Big Decision

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Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: V. J. Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 06, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers made an obvious decision to pick up the third-year option on VJ Edgecombe’s rookie-scale contract on Monday.

Although the team could wait until the final day of October to get it done, the Sixers didn’t see a need.

After witnessing an impressive first season from Edgecombe, the veteran guard will continue starting for the new-look Sixers in 2026-2027. He is viewed as a key player for the future of the franchise.

VJ Edgecombe’s Contract After 76ers Make Big Decision

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 30: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the third quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When the Sixers drafted VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor with the No. 3 overall pick, he signed a deal that made it clear he could earn up to $50.4 million by the end of his rookie-scale contract.

Now that Edgecombe is guaranteed a third season, his current contract looks like this:

2025-2026 $11.10 Million
2026-2027 $11.66 Million
2027-2028 $12.2 Million option

When the Sixers get to next October, they’ll have one more option to make a decision on regarding Edgecombe.

October 31, 2027 will have a $15.44 million option on the table for the young star. The chances of the 76ers picking up that up are currently high.

VJ Edgecombe’s NBA Season So Far

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During his rookie effort, Edgecombe appeared in 75 games. He started each matchup.

As a rookie, the guard shot 43.8% from the field and hit 35.4% of his shots from beyond the arc. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Edgecombe came down with 5.6 rebounds per game and dished out 4.2 assists. He also came up with 1.4 steals per game.

Going into year two, Edgecombe is expected to continue playing a starting role on the team, with the Sixers’ star-studded new-look lineup. The addition of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown could alter Edgecombe’s role in a way that offers fewer opportunities to stand out.

However, the Sixers are confident that won’t be the case, based on what they have seen through training camp and the preseason.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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