The Philadelphia 76ers made an obvious decision to pick up the third-year option on VJ Edgecombe’s rookie-scale contract on Monday.

Although the team could wait until the final day of October to get it done, the Sixers didn’t see a need.

After witnessing an impressive first season from Edgecombe, the veteran guard will continue starting for the new-look Sixers in 2026-2027. He is viewed as a key player for the future of the franchise.

VJ Edgecombe’s Contract After 76ers Make Big Decision

When the Sixers drafted VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor with the No. 3 overall pick, he signed a deal that made it clear he could earn up to $50.4 million by the end of his rookie-scale contract.

Now that Edgecombe is guaranteed a third season, his current contract looks like this:

2025-2026 $11.10 Million 2026-2027 $11.66 Million 2027-2028 $12.2 Million option

When the Sixers get to next October, they’ll have one more option to make a decision on regarding Edgecombe.

October 31, 2027 will have a $15.44 million option on the table for the young star. The chances of the 76ers picking up that up are currently high.

VJ Edgecombe’s NBA Season So Far

During his rookie effort, Edgecombe appeared in 75 games. He started each matchup.

As a rookie, the guard shot 43.8% from the field and hit 35.4% of his shots from beyond the arc. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Edgecombe came down with 5.6 rebounds per game and dished out 4.2 assists. He also came up with 1.4 steals per game.

Going into year two, Edgecombe is expected to continue playing a starting role on the team, with the Sixers’ star-studded new-look lineup. The addition of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown could alter Edgecombe’s role in a way that offers fewer opportunities to stand out.

However, the Sixers are confident that won’t be the case, based on what they have seen through training camp and the preseason.