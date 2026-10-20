Warriors’ Draymond Green Gets Real On 76ers Before Opener vs Knicks

Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers have gone through enough major changes to be considered the winners of the offseason.

They managed to turn Paul George into Jaylen Brown through a shocking trade with the Boston Celtics. LeBron James passed on the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Warriors to join the 76ers.

The Sixers made changes while keeping Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid in the mix. Some think they’ll do great. Others are skeptical.

Count Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green as somebody who is on the fence.

Warriors Star Draymond Green Gets Real On 76ers Before Opener vs Knicks

“I think on paper it looks really good. Where I struggle is how does the pieces really fit?” Green said on his podcast this week.

“Tyrese Maxey is super fast and gets downhill as good as anyone. How many games does Joel (Embiid) play, because when Joel’s not out there, the paint’s wide open and Tyrese Maxey can get downhill at will. If Joel plays 50 games … How do you ultimately build that chemistry, and no pun intended, that process, to ultimately allow you to reach the pinnacle? Jaylen Brown or Tyrese Maxey? Cause they play two completely different styles of basketball, so when you’re talking about one being the one and flipping back and forth, that’s also going to require other guys to flip their mindset when one is being the one and when the other’s being the one.”

All valid questions from Green, and those concerns are far from typical. Having multiple players who really only co-starred with one other person, the Sixers have four recent All-Stars trying to share the spotlight.

It could end up being a boom-or-bust season for the Sixers.

“They could be really good and win it, but I think there is a range,” Green stated. The veteran forward could see the 76ers winning the NBA Championship. But he could also see this new superteam fall victim to the trend and come up flat with a first-round exit.

The 76ers will begin their new journey on Tuesday night (October 20) with a matchup against the New York Knicks. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the starting five should be healthy and playing.