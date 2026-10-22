Hi, Subscriber

Why Dean Wade Isn’t Playing Tonight? Why Former Cavs Starter Injury Impacts 76ers

  • 112 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 5: Dean Wade #45 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 120-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When the NBA schedule came out, it was clear immediately that a former Cleveland Cavaliers forward was going to get to face his former team in their first game of the season.

And no, we’re not talking about LeBron James, although that is true on Thursday night when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s also the case for Dean Wade, who directly left the Cavs this offseason to sign a contract with Philly.

James will be on the court trying to lead the 76ers to a 2-0 start. They won their opener on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden, spoiling Ring Night for the New York Knicks.

The Cavs, though, haven’t opened the season yet — so this is game one for Cleveland, which has Peyton Watson added to the starting lineup in a spot Wade often held.

An interesting subplot, though, is the fact that Wade was far from a sure thing to be playing.

Cavs fans who turn the game on will see Wade on the sideline. In the lead up to the game, it wasn’t clear whether Wade would actually be on the court.

Is Dean Wade Playing Tonight?

Update: Dean Wade was officially ruled out.

Dean Wade wasn’t a sure thing to be playing on Thursday night for the 76ers against the Cavs because he’s injured.

He didn’t play against the Knicks on Tuesday, and his status was in doubt heading into Thursday night.

Wade was injured in the 76ers’ final preseason game against the Boston Celtics. He hurt his ankle.

He was initially listed as questionable before being ruled out on Tuesday night.

That’s the same case on Thursday, with Wade’s availability holding as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report well into the afternoon. It seemed like the 76ers were waiting to make a game-time decision.

Why Did Dean Wade Leave Cavs?

The Cavs couldn’t afford to pay Wade this offseason.

Cleveland has been dealing with the second apron, which is the most prohibitive sector of the salary cap to exist in. It limits a lot of moves that any team not in the second apron is able to make.

That means that Wade had a better chance of landing a legitimate free agent contract elsewhere.

He found that with the 76ers, with whom he signed a four-year, $38.7 million contract in July. He signed on the first day he was officially eligible to sign, July 6, after the deal had already been reported days earlier.

Philadelphia had clearly made Wade a priority, giving him a solid payday to join them.

Wade won’t be a starter on a regular basis for the 76ers, but he has defensive ability and a solid outside shot that can fit on a team with a lot of star offensive players.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Why Dean Wade Isn’t Playing Tonight? Why Former Cavs Starter Injury Impacts 76ers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Sixers News

More Heavy on Sixers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x