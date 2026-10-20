Why Isn’t Tacko Fall Playing Tonight? How Tall 76ers Center is Missing vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers brought aboard the gigantic Tacko Fall for the 2026-27 NBA season.

He’s impossible to miss. Every time the LeBron James-led Sixers play on a national broadcast, Fall will be there on the screen somewhere, looking super tall.

The 76ers, though, won’t be able to rely on Fall in a bench big role to begin the campaign, though.

Fall is out for their season opener on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

Why Isn’t Tacko Fall Playing Tonight?

Fall isn’t playing on the opening night of the 2026-27 NBA season for the 76ers against the Knicks due to injury.

The center was injured on the second day of training camp when he strained his left hip.

That’s the injury that had him ruled out for Tuesday night.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse had initially called it a “hip thing,” and an MRI revealed the official left hip strain diagnosis.

On Oct. 1, the 76ers announced that Fall would miss at least two weeks.

The timeline has clearly extended beyond that, as opening night is about three weeks since that announcement.

Fall didn’t get into a game in the preseason for the 76ers.

Philadelphia likely wasn’t planning on having Fall for too many minutes, so it’s probably not a huge loss, but it does remove the entertainment factor of having such a big player on the floor for Philadelphia.

How Tall is Tacko Fall?

Fall is officially listed at 7-foot-6.

There have been only a few players in basketball history who have measured that tall or taller.

Tallest Players in NBA History

The two tallest players in NBA history were listed at 7-foot-7: Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan.

Fall is 7-foot-6. That’s the same height as Shawn Bradley and Yao Ming.

The Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama at different heights during his NBA career, and he was listed at 7-foot-4 in the 2025-26 season.

The Grizzlies‘ Zach Edey is also 7-foot-4.

For the sake of a 76ers comparison, Joel Embiid is listed at 7-feet tall. He’ll even look a bit short when he stands next to Fall this season.