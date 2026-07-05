When it comes to the LeBron James pursuit, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a real shot at getting the superstar forward for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The recent trade for the Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was a clear sign that the Sixers are continuing to go for it all.

Could there be another deal the Sixers should consider making in order to get LeBron to increase his interest in Philly? CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn suggests that an Anthony Davis acquisition could seal the deal.

76ers Get ‘Wild’ NBA Trade Proposal To Entice LeBron James

“Joel Embiid and draft capital for Anthony Davis. The 76ers can still trade their unprotected 2033 first-round pick, plus a handful of swaps,” Quinn wrote.

It was pointed out that Embiid has the NBA’s worst contract, but an inevitable Anthony Davis extension could end up aging worse.

While Embiid shouldn’t be a harder sell than Davis, considering the circumstances, the latter player has one LeBron advantage.

“Embiid at least played at an All-NBA level when he was available last season. Davis did not. I wouldn’t dismiss this out of hand as the Wizards,” Quinn added.

“There are absolutely worlds in which Embiid is simply better than Davis over the next handful of seasons. He just isn’t a former teammate of LeBron’s.”

When the Golden State Warriors were viewed as a team of interest for LeBron, it was suggested that they could only acquire the forward as a “package deal” with Davis.

Since the Warriors haven’t been able to put together a pursuit for the former Laker, the Warriors have lost a ton of steam in the LeBron market.

Should The Sixers Consider A Move For AD?

The Joel Embiid contract extension that Daryl Morey put on the table years ago is just now starting.

It doesn’t look great, considering Embiid hasn’t played in more than 40 games in a single season over the past three years. At the same time, Davis comes with the same red flags.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Davis appeared in 42 games with the Lakers before getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He played in just nine games for the Mavs that year. During what was supposed to be his first full season for the Mavs, Davis played in 20 games. While injured, he was moved to the Wizards. He has yet to suit up for DC.

Trading a face of the franchise for another often-injured veteran for potentially one year of LeBron James seems irresponsible. The positive is that the Sixers would get off Embiid’s contract, but Davis comes with a desire to sign an extension himself.

In 2026-2027, Davis is slated to make $58.4 million. He has a $62.7 million player option for next year.

The veteran has already made it clear that landing an extension is a priority. The 76ers would end up locking into an injury-prone big for even longer.