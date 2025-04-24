Windhorst Spills Beans on Sixers’ Ownership “Grace” for Daryl Morey

As the 2024-25 regular season drew to a close, Daryl Morey’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers was open for debate. The Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations had made some big moves over the summer. However, the team ended the season with one of the worst records in the NBA.

Of course, there were multiple mitigating factors for the Sixers’ struggles. Injuries, specifically to Joel Embiid and Paul George, rank at the top of that list. According to Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on an April 14 episode of the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” the Sixers ownership has given Morey some grace.

“I was mildly surprised, but I found out — I heard — that ownership was on board, agreed with, and endorsed (signed off, whatever you want to call it) the moves that they made last year,” Windhorst said. “And the two big ones are obviously signing Paul George and extending Joel Embiid.”

The Sixers will head into the offseason safe in the knowledge that both Morey and Nick Nurse will be returning to the franchise next season. And while this year’s struggles are still fresh in everyone’s minds, there is genuine value in continuity. There’s also a strong belief that if the Sixers can get healthy, they will be a big threat in the Eastern Conference throughout the next campaign.

Sixers Could Part Ways With Andre Drummond

While both Morey and Nurse will be back with the team next season, the future of Andre Drummond looks far from certain. The veteran has a player option for next season worth $5 million. He is expected to opt into that final year. As such, the Sixers may look to flip Drummond in a trade, should another team show interest.

“Every dollar will be precious for the Sixers as they try to re-sign Yabusele, Quentin Grimes and perhaps veteran swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., particularly if the Sixers end up keeping their top-six protected first-round pick,” Adam Aaronson wrote for the Philly Voice. “This situation makes it feel likely that the Sixers will at least be kicking the tires on redirecting Drummond’s $5 million expiring salary if he picks up his player option (it is difficult to imagine him not doing so).”

Aaronson continued.

“If Drummond does end up being moved in a financially-motivated deal, the guess here is that it costs the Sixers one or two future second-round picks (of which they have a surplus as things stand now). Their second-rounder this June — the No. 35 overall pick in 2025 — should not be on the table in these talks unless the Sixers are getting something back.”

Drummond suited up for the Sixers on 40 occasions this season. He averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds. However, his defensive limitations were on full display at times, and that is why Philadelphia may look to move on from the veteran big man.

Sixers Want to Retain Guerschon Yabusele

Another person who could be sticking around is Guerschon Yabusele. The veteran forward impressed for the Sixers this season. However, he is heading for unrestricted free agency this summer.

According to Morey, the Sixers would like to re-sign Yabusele to a longer-term deal.

“We love what Guerschon was able to bring,” Morey said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I think that was a great job by our scouting department. A great job by the coaching staff getting the most out of him. Just like Paul (George), he got pressed into some roles that were a little different that he thought. We thought he was gonna play more of the 4 and he’s excelled there. He gave us a lot of minutes at the 5 as well.”

The Sixers have a busy summer ahead of them. However, retaining Yabusele is likely near the top of their priority list. He provided impactful minutes, regardless of the role he was asked to play. If the Sixers are going to emerge as contenders next season, Yabusele could be a key part of the bench rotation.