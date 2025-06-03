Suns’ 2 Coaching Finalists Deep Dive: Who Gets the Job?

The Phoenix Suns are closing in on their next head coach.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Suns have narrowed down their choices to two finalists — Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott — in their extensive coaching search.

Both finalists are from NBA Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson’s staff for the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers, who bombed out in the second round of the playoffs.

Both Bryant and Ott will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory in Michigan later this week, sources said,” Charania reported.

Who Are the Finalists?

Bryant was the Cavaliers’ associated head coach, who joined them last offseason after working in the same capacity for the New York Knicks in the prior four seasons. The 39-year-old rising tactician started as a player development coach in with the Utah Jazz in 2012. There, he forged strong relationships with the franchise stars Gordon Hayward and Donovan Mitchell.

Bryant reunited with Mitchell in Cleveland this season.

On the other hand, Ott has strong ties with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and the team’s new general manager Brian Gregory as the up-and-coming coach worked as video coordinator under coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State.

Ott started his NBA coaching path as a video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. He also managed the advance scouting department of the Brooklyn Nets while serving as an assistant coach there from 2016 to 2022.

Aside from Atkinson, Ott also previously worked under Suns’ recently fired head coach Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta, Steve Nash in Brooklyn and Darvin Ham with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two finalists emerged from an extensive coaching search and a long list of candidates, which included Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss and Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney, Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Micah Nori and former NBA head coaches James Borrego and Dave Fizdale.

Next Phoenix Coach Will Likely Have No Kevin Durant

The Suns have ramped up trade talks for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

According to Iko, the Suns have contacted the Houston Rockets among several teams for a potential Durant trade since their seasons ended.

“Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said,” Iko wrote.

This means that there is a strong likelihood that whoever wins the Suns’ coaching job between Bryant and Ott will not have the future Hall of Famer on the roster.

The Suns have not included Durant in their extensive coaching search. Instead, they leaned on the youngest star of their Big Three.

“Suns franchise cornerstone Devin Booker has been involved in the search process over the past seven to 10 days, sources said,” Charania wrote.

Suns’ 5 Coaching Search Guidelines

Gregory came up with five guidelines in their extensive coaching search, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on May 18.

On top of the Suns’ guidelines is that they want the next coach to “build a program from scratch that’s going to consist of holding guys accountable, implementing the structure and making sure there’s discipline within the franchise.”

Their second requirement is that “the coach’s philosophy aligns with ownership and with the front office.”

The third factor they are considering is the defensive background of their next coach.

Haynes clarified that it’s not necessarily that their next coach has worked as a defensive coordinator in his previous stops.

“Even if you’re not somebody who specializes in defense, they want to know your defensive philosophy and also if you were to get the job, who would be your defensive guy,” Haynes explained.

Fourth in the Suns’ check box list is “youthful exuberance.”

“They are looking for somebody with youth and not necessarily age, although age is definitely a factor, but just a youthful exuberance,” Haynes said. “Somebody that can come in and just have a lot of energy and someone who can definitely relate to the players.”

Lastly, the Suns want a coach who can connect with their present and future stars.