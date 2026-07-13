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Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade For 7-Year NBA Player

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MACAU, MACAU - OCTOBER 12: Flag of Phoenix Suns is seen during NBA China Games 2025 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns at The Venetian Macao on October 12, 2025 in Macau, Macau. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns officially announced their trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

In the deal, the Suns acquired Miles Bridges.

The former Michigan State star is coming off a year where he had averages of 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 77 games.

Suns.com wrote: “The Phoenix Suns announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, acquiring veteran forward Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick in exchange for guard Grayson Allen, forward Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick.”

Looking At Bridges

GettyMiles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in overtime against the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on April 14, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bridges was the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his pro career with Charlotte.

In 2024, Bridges averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range in 69 games.

GettyMiles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the second half against the Phoenix Suns during their game at Spectrum Center on April 02, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bridges could end up being a very good addition to the Suns due to his size and scoring ability.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 501 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyMiles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after defeating the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on April 14, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s what people were saying:

John Gambadoro: “Suns will have media availability for Miles Bridges next week as they are currently in Vegas for summer league this week”

@GilMcGregor_: “The Suns officially have a new frontcourt pairing, but there’s already plenty of familiarity. With the Hornets in 2024-25, Miles Bridges assisted on 55 of Mark Williams‘ 270 field goals. Here’s almost six minutes of them:”

@Lucky1ex1: “Lot more dunks this season coming up”

Looking At The Suns

GettyDevin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks to drive against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on January 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Suns are coming off a year where they were the 8th seed in the Western Conference with a 45-37 record.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade For 7-Year NBA Player

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