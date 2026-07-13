Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade For 7-Year NBA Player

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns officially announced their trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

In the deal, the Suns acquired Miles Bridges.

The former Michigan State star is coming off a year where he had averages of 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 77 games.

Suns.com wrote: “The Phoenix Suns announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, acquiring veteran forward Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick in exchange for guard Grayson Allen, forward Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick.”

Looking At Bridges

Bridges was the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his pro career with Charlotte.

In 2024, Bridges averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range in 69 games.

Bridges could end up being a very good addition to the Suns due to his size and scoring ability.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 501 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

John Gambadoro: “Suns will have media availability for Miles Bridges next week as they are currently in Vegas for summer league this week”

@GilMcGregor_: “The Suns officially have a new frontcourt pairing, but there’s already plenty of familiarity. With the Hornets in 2024-25, Miles Bridges assisted on 55 of Mark Williams‘ 270 field goals. Here’s almost six minutes of them:”

@Lucky1ex1: “Lot more dunks this season coming up”

Looking At The Suns

The Suns are coming off a year where they were the 8th seed in the Western Conference with a 45-37 record.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.