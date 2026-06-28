Suns Pull Off Blockbuster Trade With Hornets

Just 48 hours from NBA free agency, the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns have pulled off a blockbuster trade.

“BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Sunday afternoon. “The Suns acquire a starting PF at 28 years old in Bridges — whom they’ve targeted in recent years — plus a 2029 less favorable first-rounder and a 2027 less favorable second rounder while getting $20 million in tax savings while opening up a roster spot ahead of free agency. Charlotte picks up two playoff-tested role players and receives a valuable further out, unprotected Suns first-round pick.”

It was the 2nd blockbuster trade the Hornets have pulled off in the last week after sending All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for 4 1st-round picks.

Bridges, 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, has 1 season remaining on the 3-year, $75 million contract extension he signed before the 2024-25 season. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season but has averaged over 20.0 points per game 3 times in the previous 4 seasons.

The Los Angeles Clippers drafted Bridges at No. 12 overall in the 2018 NBA draft but traded him to the Hornets on draft night, and he spent the 1st 8 seasons of his career in Charlotte.

Arrest Led to Lengthy Suspension for Miles Bridges

Bridges has had some serious off-court issues in the past. It’s what he’s probably best known for at this point in his career.

In June 2022, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence for an alleged assault on the mother of his 2 children, Mychelle Johnson, who alleged she was strangled and suffered a concussion, broken nose, rib contusions, multiple bruises, and a neck muscle strain. Bridges eventually pleaded no contest to the felony domestic abuse charge and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.

The NBA and Bridges reached an agreement that he would sit out the 2022-23 season while he worked through his legal issues, and when he returned, he was officially suspended 30 games by the NBA before the 2023-24 season.

NBA World Reacts to Miles Bridges Trade

Bridges, like his former teammate Ball, has built up a large fanbase throughout his career for his gritty style of play and his highlight-reel dunks.

He could be a formidable piece of the puzzle for the Suns moving forward and teamed with perennial NBA All-Star Devin Booker as a backcourt-frontcourt combo.

“This feels like a fleece by the Suns to be honest,” Fourth and Fortune wrote on its official X account. “Grayson Beef Allen is good, but the Hornets gave up a first and second in addition to Bridges?”

“Had a feeling for last couple years he’d end up in phoenix,” breaking backboards wrote on its official X account. “Random ass trade tho, why is phoenix giving up their own 2033 1st? i get wanting to dump the allen/o’neale deals but they’d both have been expiring next year. curious to see if it’s CHA’s own 2029 1st or CLE’s?”