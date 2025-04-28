Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Interested in Suns Job: Report

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is interested in going to Phoenix, PHNX’s Gerald Bourguet reported.

“Well, according to a source, Bob Myers does indeed want to come to Phoenix. He was not the only well-respected candidate that has expressed interest in joining the Suns front office over the last few days either, and [Arizona Republic’s Duane] Rankin identified Jon Horst as one of those before the Milwaukee Bucks GM agreed to an extension,” Bourguet wrote.

On April 23, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on “The Stein Line” that Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia “is said to have maintained a longstanding interest in trying to convince Myers” to run his front office.

The Suns are a mess after they failed to make the playoffs with the most expensive roster built around their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Myers and Durant have worked together in Golden State. However, if Myers joins Phoenix, his first decision might have to be trading Durant.

Myers, a two-time Executive of the Year, is credited with the Warriors dynasty that produced four championships in the last decade.

Under his watch, the Warriors have selected Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, hired Steve Kerr as coach and traded for Andre Iguodala in 2013 and signed Durant in 2016.

However, he also had his missteps, such as the controversial two-timeline approach and the selection of draft bust James Wiseman as the No. 2 overall pick in 2020.

Suns Facing Obstacles in Bob Myers’ Pursuit

However, there is “skepticism” more than optimism in the Suns’ bid to convince Myers to clean up the mess in Phoenix, according to Stein and Fischer.

“The Suns’ obstacles, though, are more than financial. Word is that Myers greatly enjoys his lucrative consulting role with the NFL’s Washington Commanders (who happen to be owned by the 76ers’ Josh Harris) on top of his TV work with ESPN. Those jobs afford him much more family time than coming back to front-officing would. Plus a lot less stress.” Stein and Fischer wrote.

When Myers stepped down as the Warriors’ general manager and president of basketball operations in 2023, he cited the time and stress of leading a front office as the driving force behind his decision.

“The bottom line is this job, the one I’m in – I would say this for any professional General Manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, one-thousand percent,” Myers said in May 2023. “If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. So that’s the answer to the question of why. I can’t do that to our players, I can’t do that to Joe, Peter, really I can’t do it to myself. And that’s the question I’ve been wrestling with.”

According to Bourguet, the Suns might ultimately go a different route.

“Bob Myers’ interest in Phoenix is real, and a union here would certainly make sense. But it’s also entirely possible that the Suns go in a different direction, hiring someone less well-known who’s cut from the same cloth as what they want moving forward,” Bourguet wrote.

Bob Myers’ Post-Warriors GM Career

Shortly after leaving the Warriors, Myers landed a multi-year deal with ESPN, one of the NBA’s TV partners.

Myers regularly appears on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series during the regular season and throughout the NBA Playoffs, while also serving as a TV analyst on some NBA games.

In 2024, the Washington Commanders hired Myers in an advisory role and helped them land Adam Peters as their general manager and head of football operations — a decision that helped turn around the floundering NFL franchise.

Myers and Peters are both UCLA alumni and have known each other since high school. Peters worked for the San Francisco 49ers while Myers was with the Warriors.

In his first season with the Commanders, Peters built a roster that went on to finish 12-5, the best regular season record in franchise history since 1991.