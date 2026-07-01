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BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Player

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 04: Devin Booker #1 and head coach Jordan Ott of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Thunder 108-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, NBA free agency opened around the league.

One of the most notable free agents was Luke Kennard.

He finished last season with averages of 8.4 points, 2.3 rebound and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 47.8% from three-point range in 78 games for the Lakers and Hawks.

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign 9-Year Player

GettyLuke Kennard #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are signing Kennard.

Charania wrote: “Free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option for the second season, sources tell ESPN.”

Kennard was the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Following the Pistons, Kennard had stints with the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote: “Along with Luke Kennard departing the Lakers tonight, starting forward Rui Hachimura is also widely expected to leave the Lakers in free agency, sources said. The Spurs, along with a few other teams, are making a push to sign Hachimura tonight.”

GettyLuke Kennard walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Pistons during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City.

Kennard (who is 30) has spent nine seasons in the NBA.

His career averages are 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 44.2% from three-point range in 538 games.

He has also appeared in 38 NBA playoff games (seven starts).

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote: “With Luke Kennard in the fold for the Taxpayer MLE of $6.1M, the Phoenix Suns project to be about $4.9M under their second-apron hard cap. That should be enough flexibility for in-season moves. Suns roster is now at 15 players on standard deals.”

Looking At The Suns

GettyDevin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after being defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-123.

The Suns are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-37 record.

They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Player

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