Phoenix Suns Guard Collin Gillespie Makes Emotional Statement After New Deal

The Phoenix Suns have been active this offseason, re-signing players and making trades.

One of the players they rewarded was Collin Gillespie, who was coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 80 games.

Gillespie started in 58 games due to Jalen Green being hampered by injuries for the majority of the season. He signed a four-year, $48 million contract, as per Spotrac.

Collin Gillespie’s Statement After Signing First-Ever Multi-Year Contract

Since entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Collin Gillespie has never signed a multi-year contract in his career until this summer. Gillespie reflected on the progress he has made and the hard work it took to earn the contract in an emotional statement in his re-signing media availability on Tuesday.

“Special moment,” Gillespie said, via Logan Stanley of The Arizona Republic. “Obviously, I believed in myself at a high level. There’s a lot of other people that did too, behind the scenes, former coaches, obviously family, friends. But from the outside perspective, probably not a lot people coming into the league. “But I always believed it at a higher level. I think that’s the most important thing. If you believe it, then you can kind of do whatever you want to. I just didn’t quit. And now here we are. I’m grateful for the journey and where I’ve come from and gotten to this point.”

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After five seasons at Villanova, Gillespie went undrafted in 2022. He signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets but missed his entire rookie season due to a lower leg injury. He won an NBA championship without making his league debut.

Gillespie returned to the Nuggets the following season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.1 assists in 24 games. He joined the Suns in 2024, primarily playing as a backup point guard. He finally got his opportunity to flourish last season under new coach Jordan Ott.

Phoenix Suns Offseason So Far

In addition to re-signing Collin Gillespie, the Phoenix Suns also rewarded Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin with new contracts. Williams signed a three-year, $38 million deal, while Goodwin inked a three-year, $19 million contract.

The Suns then traded for Miles Bridges, with several analysts panning the decision to part ways with a 2033 first-round pick. They also had to send Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, a 2029 first-round pick and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets.

“Bridges will add size to a small Suns perimeter rotation, but there are a few problems with his fit on a winning team,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote. “The first is his defense; the Hornets have typically had a worse defensive rating with him on the floor versus when he’s off.”

As for free agency, the Suns pried Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Lakers with a two-year, $13 million deal. They also added Koa Peat out of Arizona with the 30th pick of the 2026 NBA draft.