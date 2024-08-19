Dennis Schröder Fires Shot at Suns’ Kevin Durant After Olympics

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant might have some beef. Following Team USA’s winning the gold medal, Schroder fired a shot at Durant for tweeting a picture of them with the caption “ENTERTAINMENT & IQ” following the victory.

Schröder responded to Durant’s message on a Twitch stream in a rant, in which he did not hold back, and which ClutchPoints aggregated.

“For me, that’s just being weak,” Schröder, who is German, said. “You have to say something to a person like me, who not even meant it to be negative. It’s just what I see from both sides. So, I didn’t appreciate it. I don’t care, but at the end of the day, that tweet or whatever he posted was because of me, and for me, it was never no negative stuff. I respect all those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person. It is what it is, not everybody is strong, not everybody is in a good place.”

Durant has been known to stir the pot on Twitter, while Schröder has been known to stir the pot with other NBA players, including during the Olympics and with his former teammates.

Kevin Durant’s Tweet was Responding to Schroder

Schröder’s Twitch stream post was a response to a previous Durant tweet about something Schröder had said on August 10, before Team USA took home the gold medal by beating France.

Durant’s original tweet, made after Team USA won the gold medal, was a unsubtle dig at Schroder, who had talked about the difference between European and American basketball.

“European basketball is no entertainment,” Schröder told reporters on August 10. “It’s straight IQ basketball, straight coaching, and really, really high IQ guys who know how to play the game.”

Schröder has been in the NBA for over 10 years, establishing himself as a dependable player on multiple winning teams. However, he has never made an All-Star team and probably never will. The biggest individual accolade associated with him is being in the running for Sixth Man of the Year in 2020.

However, his play in international tournaments clearly shows that it’s a whole different ballgame. Schröder has typically stood out with his play, so much so that previous tournaments have helped him salvage his NBA career. Germany is usually among the USA’s best competition during international tournaments, including the Olympics and FIBA.

Still, Durant clearly took issue with Schroder’s comments by saying winning proved that it’s both about entertainment and IQ. Durant has yet to respond to Schroder.

Kevin Durant & Dennis Schroder Never Played Together

Schröder entered the NBA six years after Durant did. The two of them have never played together, but they have played for the same teams, only at different points.

Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2016. The following offseason, he left for the Golden State Warriors, and two years later, the Thunder acquired Schröder. Durant then played for the Nets from 2019 to 2023. The Nets acquired Schröder a year later give or take after they traded Durant to the Suns.

If this beef goes on, it’s very possible that the two players may never be teammates. At the same time, don’t rule out Schröder coming to Phoenix in the near future.