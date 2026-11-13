Devin Booker Passes 2 Hall-of-Famers on All-Time NBA List During Suns-Hornets

Devin Booker has proven himself to be one of the elite scorers the NBA has ever seen. He’s currently in season No. 12 of his NBA career and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Outside of his rookie season, Booker has averaged at least 22.0 points per game in every year of his career.

And Thursday night, Booker added yet another 30-point performance to his resume. He scored exactly 30 points as he helped lead his Phoenix Suns to a 101-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. While nothing immediately historic stands out from scoring 30 points in a November regular season game, there was certainly historical significance to Booker’s offensive outburst from Thursday.

Devin Booker Passes 2 Hall-of-Famers on All-Time-List

Booker passed not one, but two, Hall-of-Famers on the NBA’s all-time scoring-list. Booker leapfrogged from 79 to 77 on the all-time scoring-list (18,401 points), passing over Tracy McGrady and Rick Barry in the process.

At just 30 years old, Booker has a long way to go in his NBA career. After spending just one season at the University of Kentucky, he entered the league at just 18 years of age. Booker actually played his second NBA game of his career on his nineteenth birthday (October 30th).

While Booker’s scoring prowess hasn’t led to multiple deep playoff runs, or NBA titles, he’s been rewarded financially as one of the game’s elites. In 2025. Booker signed the highest annual-value-contract in NBA history, completing a two-year, $145 extension through the 2029-30 season.

It’s nearly impossible to live up to the richest annual contract in league history, but Booker’s dependability paired with his all-around offensive skillset is just about justifying the Suns decision making process.

Booker on Pace For Hall-of-Fame Career

During the 2025-26 regular season, he averaged 26.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 64 total games played. He was named to his fifth NBA All-Star game of his career. He’s been named to two All-NBA Teams in his career (2022 & 2024), and he finished fourth in NBA MVP voting in 2022.

He’s only led his team to the playoffs five times. And Booker has appeared in the NBA Finals once throughout his 11-year-career (2020-21). So far this season, he’s averaging 25.6 points, 5.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. He’s also played in all 11 of the Suns games this season.

The Suns hold a record of just 5-6 on the year, sitting No. 11 in the Western Conference Standings. They’ve yet to win a road-game this season (0-3), and their next chance at victory will come at home, on Sunday, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker Projects To Play Entire Career With Suns

Booker has spent his entire NBA career with the Phoenix Suns. And there’s a pretty good chance he’ll spend the rest of his career there as well. The owner of the Suns, Mat Ishbia, has vocalized his admiration for Booker on multiple occasions. However, none of those occasions were more definitive than the statement made by Ishbia back in April of this year.

“I’ll ride into a fire with Devin Booker, and I’ll do it proudly… Devin Booker is not getting traded. Devin Booker is our franchise player. We’re going to win a championship here with Devin Booker. I’m excited to do it and be next to him when we do that,” Ishbia said.

And while the Suns haven’t made it out of the first-round of the playoffs since 2023, the Suns owner appears to be all-in on Booker being part of the present and future of the franchise. Ishbia followed-up those April comments with an even stronger statement in August, when a fan challenged him to trade Booker to the Detroit Pistons. Ishbia’s answer slammed that door shut real fast.

“Can you trade Devin Booker to the Pistons?” asked the fan.

“When I’m dead,” responded Ishbia.