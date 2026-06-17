Suns’ Devin Booker Makes Huge Career Change Ahead Of Next Season

Devin Booker will have a different look since he returned to the court next season. The Phoenix Suns superstar decided to change his jersey number starting next season.

Booker will be changing his No. 1 jersey to a No. 15, his Team USA number, in a report by Evan Sidery.

According to Sidery, the career move is set to honor Devin’s father, Melvin Booker, who wore jersey No. 15 during his time as a player with the University of Missouri from 1990 to 1994.

Melvin Booker was a journeyman in the NBA, playing with the Houston Rockets in the 1995–96 season, the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors in 1996–97, and in various European and Asian leagues.

Devin Booker Had Major Career Milestones With No. 1 Jersey

Booker has been wearing the jersey No. 1 since he was drafted by the Suns in 2015, 11 seasons ago.

His old jersey number has witnessed some of Booker’s best moments in the NBA, including his historic 70 points against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 2017, when he was just 20 years old.

Booker also played with that jersey number in his lone NBA Finals appearance in 2021, when the Suns lost in six games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Booker had a solid 2025-2026 NBA campaign, putting up 26.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game in 64 regular-season games. He led the Suns to the No. 8 seed in a stacked Western Conference before losing via sweep to the OKC Thunder in the first round.

The Suns won 45 games in the regular season with Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jalen Green leading the way.

Suns Owner Willing To Ride With Devin Booker For As Long As He Can

Suns owner Matt Ishbia will continue to build around Devin Booker for the foreseeable future, shutting down any rumors about a possible trade that could trigger a massive rebuild.

Following the end of their season, Ishbia affirmed that they are going to win a title with Booker in Phoenix.

“I’ll ride into a fire with Devin Booker, and I’ll do it proudly,” Ishbia said. “Devin Booker’s not getting traded. We’re going to win a championship here with Devin Booker.”

“Devin Booker is everything that we want here in Phoenix as a leader, as the star player in the community, on the court, off the court,” he added. “People don’t realize the gravity he brings to a basketball game. I can go through all (the) details, but the truth is, Devin Booker is a winner and he cares and does all the little things that maybe the normal eyes don’t see and catch.”

The Suns tried to add stars around Booker throughout the years, bringing in the likes of Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. During the Suns’ NBA Finals run, the team had Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and DeAndre Ayton.

Now, they have Brooks and Green as their second and third best player, coached by Jordan Ott.

The Suns are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams from the West in the offseason as they look to improve their roster for next season.