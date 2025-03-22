Hi, Subscriber

Devin Booker on Sun’s Season: “Very Frustrating”

The Phoenix Suns 2024-25 season is the worst of its past 5 years, and star Devin Booker opened up on the disastrous season.

Booker, a four-time NBA All-Star, was asked following the Suns’ season following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers who were playing without forward LeBron James. The 34-37 Suns are currently tied for the 10th seed, and the down year has clearly weighed on the franchise player, as he compared the season to his first NBA Final’s berth in 2021 and his mindset on the season in a recent interview with Fox Sports:

“Very frustrating. We celebrated the Western Conference finals right here. I was standing in the same spot.”

Since the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Phoenix’s roster has changed drastically. Key players such as Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul have been shipped out in favor of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, with many suggesting that this is the most talented team Beal has played with. Regardless of the talent level, Booker has questions about the team’s impact regardless of talent.

“Talent only gets you so far. I’ve been on teams with less talent that found ways to get more wins. It’s just the little things. What people always say, the details of the game. Although it sounds like we should know that at this part of our careers, it’s just something you need to form and develop and learn through trial and error.”

While Booker’s works ring true, the situation in Phoenix is far more complicated than talent or effort. Booker, Beal, and Durant are amazing talents, but also redundant. Booker has slotted in as the de facto point guard, but his best value is of a shot creator. Beal and Durant also fit best as bucket getters who need the ball in their hands, as does Booker.

Compounded with their clunky offensive fits, the team is also a bottom 10 defensive team. This is a team that has allowed 115.8 points per game while scoring 114.7, and lacks a true defensive stopper or rim protector. The Suns have constantly rotated players onto the roster, but lack of talented upside and continuity have damaged the teams long term potential.

Devin Booker is right to be frustrated with the team. The team has three stars who don’t fit together, a roster that has good individual players but not the necessary fits, and the team’s title window is slammed shut.

Once on a contender, the Suns may have finally set.

