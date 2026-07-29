Devin Booker Announces Personal News With New Girlfriend Irina Shayk

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has made headlines ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season after details of his new relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk emerged. The news comes as Booker prepares for another season as the face of the Suns following his two-year, $145 million contract extension and amid growing discussion about Phoenix’s reshaped roster featuring Jalen Green.

According to PEOPLE, Booker and Shayk have been spending time together this summer after being introduced by mutual friends. The relationship arrives during a busy offseason for Booker, who is expected to lead the Suns into training camp while adjusting to Phoenix’s evolving offensive identity. A source told PEOPLE, “It’s very new, but they like each other a lot.”

The development marks Booker’s first publicly discussed relationship since his split with Kendall Jenner in 2022. While the Suns guard has largely kept his personal life private over the past several years, the latest reports suggest he and Shayk have grown increasingly close ahead of the NBA season.

Devin Booker and Irina Shayk Begin Relationship Before Phoenix Suns Training Camp

According to PEOPLE, Booker and Shayk started dating after being introduced through mutual friends several months ago.

A source told the publication, “Devin Booker and Irina are dating. It’s very new, but they like each other a lot.”

The source added that the pair have intentionally spent time together during the offseason before Booker returns to basketball activities.

“They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season,” the insider said.

The report follows sightings of Booker and Shayk together in the Hamptons. Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi also shared a photo showing Booker leaving Tutto Caffé in East Hampton, New York, after multiple sources claimed the two had been seen together.

PEOPLE also noted that representatives for both Booker and Shayk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The source suggested the relationship could continue into the NBA season, adding, “Expect to see Irina at some of his games. She is very into him.”

Booker, 29, previously dated model Kendall Jenner. The two were first linked in 2020 and remained together on and off before ending their relationship in late 2022.

Shayk, meanwhile, has previously been linked to actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kanye West and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Devin Booker Enters Season Focused on Leading Phoenix Suns

The personal update comes as Booker prepares for another important season in Phoenix.

The Suns continue to build around the four-time All-Star after signing him to a two-year extension earlier this offseason. Booker remains the centerpiece of a roster that now includes former Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green following significant offseason changes.

Booker enters the 2026-27 campaign coming off another productive season. He averaged 26.1 points, 6.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 64 games while shooting 45.6% from the field, extending his career scoring average to 24.6 points per game.

His role has also become a major talking point during the offseason. Analysts have debated how Phoenix should balance Booker’s responsibilities alongside Green, who spent four seasons as Houston’s primary scoring option before arriving in Phoenix.

Despite those discussions, the Suns remain committed to Booker as the franchise’s cornerstone, having invested in his long-term future.

As training camp approaches, Booker now enters the new season with stability both on and off the court. While Phoenix’s focus remains on preparing for the 2026-27 campaign, Booker’s relationship with Shayk has quickly become one of the offseason’s biggest off-court storylines alongside the Suns’ plans for the upcoming year.