Phoenix Suns Should Give Devin Booker a Statue, Ex-NBA Player Says

The Phoenix Suns should establish a statue for Devin Booker once he retires from the NBA, a former player said.

Former NBA player and now analyst Chandler Parsons stated on FanDuel’s Run It Back that Devin Booker is the greatest Phoenix Suns player of all time and deserves a statue.

Despite his praise for Booker’s franchise legacy, Parsons expressed doubt that the star guard will remain in Phoenix for his entire career.

Comparing Booker’s situation to stars like Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Klay Thompson, Parsons predicted Booker will eventually play for another team before retiring. Co-host DeMarcus Cousins echoed this sentiment, questioning whether Phoenix can build a championship-caliber roster around him

“Never thought I’d see Damian Lillard do it. Never thought I’d see Giannis do it. Never thought I’d see Klay Thompson on another team. Things can happen. I think Devin Booker is a great dude,” Parsons said in the show. “I think he’s the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time. I think he’s going to get a statue there.”

Why Devin Booker Deserves A Phoenix Suns Statue

He argued that Booker’s loyalty and production have already earned him a permanent bronze tribute outside the arena.

Booker has cemented his legacy as the defining face of the modern Phoenix Suns, transforming from a teenage draft pick in 2015 into possibly the greatest scorer in franchise history.

Booker stayed loyal to the Suns and endured multiple coaching changes and losing seasons before spearheading a dramatic turnaround.

His commitment paid off in 2021 when he led Phoenix to its first NBA Finals appearance in nearly three decades, followed by a franchise-record 64-win campaign and All-NBA First Team honors in 2022.

Along the way, he shattered numerous team records, including his iconic 70-point explosion in Boston at age 20, passing Steve Nash as the Suns’ all-time 3-point leader, and surpassing Walter Davis in February 2025 to become the Suns’ all-time leading scorer.

Former Suns Star Kevin Durant Thinks Devin Booker Should Be A Hall of Fame

Former Suns superstar Kevin Durant believes Booker is a Hall of Fame-worthy player after Booker scored a game-high 24 points, including nine straight in the final minutes in their game against the Houston Rockets.

“He got loose, he got some screens. He was able to hit some tough one’s too. He’s just a great shot maker,” Durant said of Booker. That’s what he does, that’s what he gets paid for. That’s why he’s a hall of famer.”

Notably, Booker has not won an MVP, scoring title, or regular-season individual crown, and his teams have faced periods of rebuilding and major losses.

Booker’s case centers on his status as a five-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and the all-time leading scorer for the Suns.

Booker played with Durant in his three years with the Suns and their stints in Team USA. They have also created a great bond.

“I’m always going to embrace that friendship, that brotherhood, no matter what,” he said. “Before he even came here, I was always a fan. So, it’s going to continue to grow.”

Right now, Booker’s Hall of Fame case is still a work in progress. He still has many years left to prove himself.