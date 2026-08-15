Phoenix Suns Forward Dillon Brooks Makes Feelings Clear on $73 Million Extension

After a breakout year in his debut season for the Phoenix Suns, Dillon Brooks signed a three-year, $73 million extension this summer.

The contract will keep Brooks in The Valley until the 2029-30 season. He was one of the reasons why the Suns surprisingly made the playoffs.

Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He was the Suns’ second option after Devin Booker, mainly due to Jalen Green missing a chunk of last season due to a couple of hamstring injuries.

Dillon Brooks on Signing $73 Million Extension

Speaking to reporters on Friday’s media availability, Dillon Brooks discussed his new contract and what’s in store for the Phoenix Suns next season.

Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints asked Brooks about his thoughts on his $73 million extension and how it affects his motivations moving forward.

“I would say I’m not content with just getting and being rewarded like that,” Brooks said. “I love basketball, so my reward will be a championship. Obviously, $73 million showcases that you’re a pretty good player, but accolades from the NBA, that always keeps my engine going. “What I’ve learned over the years as well is that the NBA just keeps getting better with the young talent. If you take a year off from how you go to your money, then somebody else is coming to come take it. “For me, that’s the motivation because I don’t want to get too old or get too not into my game where some young guy can just come in and just give me 25.”

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The Suns were active in the offseason, re-signing multiple players like Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin. They also traded Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Bridges.

In free agency, the Suns added shooting by signing Luke Kennard away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks will remain an important part in what the Suns are trying to accomplish next season. They might not be favorites to win the title, but they could surely make some noise just like what they did last season.

Klay Thompson Gives Dillon Brooks His Flowers

Despite bad blood over the years, Klay Thompson gave Dillon Brooks his flowers during a recent appearance on PlaqueBoyMax’s live stream. Thompson put Brooks alongside Kawhi Leonard and Tony Allen as the best defenders he has ever faced.

“I’d say Tony Allen, but Kawhi, too. And I hate to say his name, but Dillon Brooks is an excellent defender,” Thompson said. “I hate to say his name because Dillon, let’s just say he likes to troll. But you have to give him credit. You have to respect guys like that.”

Thompson added that Brooks has the willpower to defend the best players on a nightly basis. He particularly praised his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, giving Brooks the respect he earned.