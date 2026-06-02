Dillon Brooks Appears to Hint at New Career Path During Phoenix Suns Offseason

The NBA offseason is when players finally get a break from basketball and do whatever they want. But Phoenix Suns‘ Dillon Brooks had some other plans.

The Phoenix Suns forward posted an Instagram story this week dressed in a full pilot uniform, captain’s hat and all, with the caption “Flight school” and a plane emoji. Whether he is actually enrolled, just visiting, or simply having a little fun with the costume, nobody knows for sure.

Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks Flight School Instagram Post Has Suns Fans Talking

What we do know is that it is very Dillon Brooks. The man has built his entire NBA identity on getting under people’s skin and doing things on his own terms, so posting a mysterious pilot photo during the offseason and leaving everyone guessing? That tracks.

As Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp joked: “Brooks, 30, has spent years in the NBA getting carried by more talented teammates, but now he can return the favor and transport them through the air. Though let’s be honest, he’ll probably just fly to wherever LeBron James is so he can further troll. It’s probably why he got his flight license in the first place.”

Nobody is really sure what Brooks is up to, but that has always kind of been his thing.

Dillon Brooks Contract Extension with Phoenix Suns This Summer

What is a lot clearer is what is coming for Brooks on the business side of things. He just had the best season of his NBA career, averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game for the Suns, and is now eligible for a contract extension worth up to four years and $125.4 million.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has made his feelings pretty clear, telling reporters: “Yes, I do (see Brooks being a part of our future). Dillon was a target in the Kevin Durant trade. We want Dillon Brooks to be here, whether it’s an extension. How do we do that? How do we make it so he wants to be here long term? And I think he does. I know he does, actually, let me say it that way, and we’ve just got to figure out how to make that all work.”

The expectation around the league is that the final number lands below the max, somewhere in the $25 million per year range. Still a massive payday for a player who proved his doubters wrong this season.

Pilot or not, Brooks is in a good place heading into what could be a life-changing offseason. And if the flight school thing is real, well, at least he will have something to fall back on.