Phoenix Suns Star Dillon Brooks Sets ‘Villain’ Goal For Next Season

The Phoenix Suns were one of the most surprising teams last season. They made the playoffs despite projections that they would be one of the worst teams in the NBA.

One of their breakout players was Dillon Brooks, who had the best season of his career. He averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 56 games, while shooting 43.5% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range and 84.2% from the free-throw line.

However, Brooks and the Suns were no match against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. They were swept in four games.

Dillon Brooks Sets Goal For Next Season

In addition to his breakout season, Dillon Brooks also led the league in technical fouls with 17. He had one more than Luka Doncic, while Draymond Green came in third with 13.

Brooks even served a one-game suspension after reaching the threshold of 16 technical fouls in mid-February. He probably would have been called for more if he didn’t miss more than a month due to a broken left hand.

On a recent video by NBAT2 on YouTube, Brooks returned to his hometown of Toronto to spend time with some of the people vital to his growth as a basketball player and as a person.

The self-proclaimed villain set a personal goal for next season in relation to leading the league in techs.

“My villain goal would probably be not to get 17 technical fouls in a season,” Brooks said, via HoopsHype. “We’ll see if I can save them for the end. At least half of them are earned. Some of them are by the same refs, and some of them I don’t need to get. Costs me some wins. So, you know, it’s the energy that we live by, so some of them are called for.”

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Due to his persona and his way to instigate opposing players, it’s a hard task for Brooks. However, his game has matured, and he’ll have to pick his spots on when to earn his technical fouls.

Brooks will also have a more comfortable role next season, sliding back to his natural small forward position after Miles Bridges‘ acquisition from the Charlotte Hornets.

Dillon Brooks Active For Team Canada This Offseason

After helping Canada win bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dillon Brooks is back to the national team this summer. Brooks will serve as co-captain for the upcoming 2027 FIBA World Cup Americas qualifiers in Hamilton, Ontario.

Canada opens the qualifying window against Puerto Rico on July 3 at the TD Coliseum. They then face Jamaica four days later in the same venue.

They have already advanced to the second round of qualifications with a 4-0 record, but they have to stay sharp in this current window. The second round of qualifications begins in August, with two more windows in November and February.