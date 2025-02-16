Kevin Durant Adds Top EuroLeague Team to His Wish List

Five years ago, Kevin Durant told his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Serge Ibaka on his “How Hungry Are You” show that he would like to play the final year of his basketball career overseas — specifically in Barcelona.

“I would like to play my last year at Barca. The EuroLeague is the second-best league in the world,” Durant said at that time.

Fast forward to today, Phoenix Suns superstar added one more Euroleague team on his wish list, though he made it clear that this isn’t the time yet for him to entertain those thoughts.

“I doubt it right now,” Durant told reporters during his media availability for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. “I love playing in the NBA. But I love watching the EuroLeague, too.”

The reporter pressed Durant, “Barcelona would be a nice place.”

“It would be,” Durant replied. “Monaco would be a nice place, too. But for now, I love Phoenix. I’ll stay there for now.”

Monaco is where Mike James, his friend and former Brooklyn Nets teammate, is playing. Durant watched AS Mocano in the 2022 Euroleague playoffs upon James’ invitation.

But for now, Durant is keen on helping the Suns turn their fortunes around in a season that is slowly slipping away from their hands amid having the most expensive payroll in the NBA.

Durant doubling down on his commitment to the Suns is good news to their fan base, who became anxious when the 36-year-old superstar was floated in trade rumors leading to the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported that a multi-team trade framework that would have seen Durant return to Golden State was discussed before he got wind of it and ultimately thumbed it down.

‘It’s Just Business’

Durant said he understood why his name was in the trade rumor mill amid reports that he was blindsided by the Suns talks with the Golden State Warriors, his former team.

“It’s just business, man” Durant told reporters following the Suns’ Feb. 10 practice. “It’s part of business. Everybody is bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction. So I understand that. It’s just about getting back on the court, trying to go out there and play the game that I love.”

According to the ESPN report, the Suns wanted Butler and shake things up amid the team’s struggles this season and their mediocre 26-26 record. The Suns are currently fighting with the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings for the last play-in berth. Trading Durant was their only pathway as Bradley Beal was adamant in not waiving his no-trade clause.

“I’ve been around noise before. … I understand the business,” Durant told reporters. “That’s what we all signed up for.”

‘Nobody’s Above the System’

Durant just became the eighth player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 points when he scored 34 in the Sun’s 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 11.

Before that game, Durant spoke about how he is not immune to getting involved in trade talks despite his stature as one of the league’s superstars.

“Nobody’s above the system,” Durant said. “As much as how much status I got and how much I’ve acquired in this league, you’re still not above the business and I’ve always understood that.”

Durant explained that his great NBA resume is “a double-edged sword.”

“When you build yourself up to be this great and you do it for this long, [expletive] like that happens,” Durant told reporters. “It’s not a bad thing that people around the league want me to play for them. It’s not a bad thing. My organization here is fighting off people to keep me on a team or even dangle me in a trade. Part of being in high demand.”