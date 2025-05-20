Suns Land 2 Young Stars, Picks in Bold Kevin Durant Trade Proposal

With the Phoenix Suns expected to work with Kevin Durant in a trade this offseason, the Houston Rockets make perfect sense as their trade partner since they have control of the Suns’ future picks.
Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade that will send Durant to Houston to contend in the twilight of his career, while the Suns get younger, more athletic and most importantly, regain their picks.
Here is Favale’s trade proposal:
Phoenix Suns Receive: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., No. 10 pick, 2026 first-round pick (their own, via Washington), 2027 first-round pick (their own, via Houston)
Houston Rockets Receive: Kevin Durant
Washington Wizards Receive: Jock Landale (into Jonas Valančiūnas traded player exception), No. 29 pick, 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah)
“Phoenix should pounce on this deal yesterday. It would effectively be regaining control over its next three first-rounders, including the No. 10 pick. That would open up all sorts of doors for the Suns to reorient their future.
“Smith is both a perfect big-man fit alongside Devin Booker and someone whom the front office can treat as a building block. Taking on Green’s contract wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s worth the Suns getting back their own picks,” Favale wrote.
Green, however, is only 23 years old and has a long runway to develop. Learning the ropes from Booker could be beneficial for Green, whom the Suns could keep as Booker’s potential heir apparent or flip it to add more pieces around Booker to contend.
Suns Engaged Rockets in Trade Talks
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported in March that the Suns “initiated” the Durant talks with the Rockets at the trade deadline.
A Suns source told MacMahon that “when you’re not winning and you’re not winning the way you want, you’ve got to look at everything,” which included trading Durant.
“For us with [Durant], it was, how do we make sure that we’re optimizing Devin and building to make you successful now, but also in the future. And Kevin’s had an amazing year. He’s had an amazing stretch here. He’s playing really, really good basketball, but there’s always been a conversation with everyone on our team, minus Devin Booker. As we talked about it, when teams call us because they’re interested because it’s Kevin Durant, we’re not in a position not to look at everything. We have to be creative,” the Suns’ source told ESPN.
The Rockets did not ultimately pursue Durant because they wanted to see how their young core played in the playoffs. With a clear need of a go-to-guy after their first-round exit, Durant fits the bill. It is still unclear if the Rockets will revisit those Durant trade talks.
MacMahon added that Durant and his business manager and agent, Rick Kleiman, will be consulted “on any trade discussions involving him this summer.”
Kevin Durant Wants to Finish Career on Own Terms
If the Suns deal Durant this summer, the 15-time NBA All-Star has the leverage because of his contract situation.
With an expiring contract, Durant holds power over where he goes next. A team that will trade for him will seek assurances that he will sign an extension. Durant is eligible to sign a two-year, $122 million extension this offseason.
“I want my career to end on my terms — that’s the only thing,” Durant said on “The Draymond Green Show” after he nixed a trade back to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. “That’s the only thing I’m worried about. ‘Cause I see a lot of dudes that don’t get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own.”
