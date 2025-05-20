Suns Land 2 Young Stars, Picks in Bold Kevin Durant Trade Proposal

With the Phoenix Suns expected to work with Kevin Durant in a trade this offseason, the Houston Rockets make perfect sense as their trade partner since they have control of the Suns’ future picks.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade that will send Durant to Houston to contend in the twilight of his career, while the Suns get younger, more athletic and most importantly, regain their picks.

Here is Favale’s trade proposal:

Phoenix Suns Receive: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., No. 10 pick, 2026 first-round pick (their own, via Washington), 2027 first-round pick (their own, via Houston)

Houston Rockets Receive: Kevin Durant

Washington Wizards Receive: Jock Landale (into Jonas Valančiūnas traded player exception), No. 29 pick, 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah)

“Phoenix should pounce on this deal yesterday. It would effectively be regaining control over its next three first-rounders, including the No. 10 pick. That would open up all sorts of doors for the Suns to reorient their future.

“Smith is both a perfect big-man fit alongside Devin Booker and someone whom the front office can treat as a building block. Taking on Green’s contract wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s worth the Suns getting back their own picks,” Favale wrote. Green, however, is only 23 years old and has a long runway to develop. Learning the ropes from Booker could be beneficial for Green, whom the Suns could keep as Booker’s potential heir apparent or flip it to add more pieces around Booker to contend.